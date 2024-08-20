WB health dept launches programme for safety of women in night shifts

Business Standard
The new guidelines will be enforced in medical colleges, hospitals, and hostels where similar provisions are not already in place

Protest, Mumbai Protest, Nurse Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

The order stated that for emergency situations, helpline numbers 100 and 112 should be utilised extensively. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

To enhance the safety and security of women working in night shifts across government and private sectors, the West Bengal Health Department on Monday issued a comprehensive set of measures and launched a flagship programme named 'Rattierer Saathi Helpers of the Night.'

The new guidelines will be enforced in medical colleges, hospitals, and hostels where similar provisions are not already in place, the order said.
Under these guidelines, separate designated restrooms with toilets for women will be set up and women volunteers will be assigned on duty during nighttime shifts.
"There should be separate designated restrooms with toilets for women. Woman volunteers shall be on duty at night. Safe zones will be identified and created for women with full CCTV coverage. A special mobile phone app with alarm devices will be developed which shall be compulsorily downloaded by all working women and which will be connected to the local police stations/police control room," it added.
The order stated that for emergency situations, helpline numbers 100 and 112 should be utilised extensively. Security checks and breathalyzer tests will be conducted regularly to ensure safer working conditions. All organisations are also encouraged to set up Vishakha Committees to address issues of sexual harassment if such committees are not already in place, it said.
Organisations have been advised to arrange work schedules so that women work in pairs or teams during night shifts, which helps ensure awareness of each other's movements. Private institutions are similarly encouraged to implement the 'Rattierer Saathi' programme, it added.
"Night police patrolling will be carried out in all medical colleges and hospitals, women's hostels and other places. Adequate drinking water facilities will be on all floors in hospitals. Identity cards will be displayed by all the faculty, staff and security guards in medical colleges and hospitals. Security officers will be posted by police in all medical colleges, hospitals and district hospitals for overall security supervision," it said.
"Working hours of women should not exceed 12 hours at a time. Wherever possible, night duty may be avoided for women to the extent possible," it said.

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

