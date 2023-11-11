Sensex (0.11%)
64904.68 + 72.48
Nifty (0.15%)
19425.35 + 30.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
6228.30 + 31.85
Nifty Midcap (0.48%)
40733.05 + 195.40
Nifty Bank (0.31%)
43820.10 + 136.50
Heatmap

We have rescued tourists, says official after fire breaks out at Dal Lake

The official added that around 5-8 houseboats and huts were gutted in the blaze

Representative Image

Representative Image

ANI General News
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2023 | 12:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Some tourists were rescued after a fire broke out at Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar District, fire officials said on Saturday.
The official added that around 5-8 houseboats and huts were gutted in the blaze.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The fire started at 5:15 am on Saturday morning.
"Some 5-8 houseboats and huts were gutted in the fire. We can't identify the source of this fire, we are identifying it. We started the rescue operation immediately after receiving the call," Station House Officer Fire Service, Farooq Ahmad told ANI.
He further said they also asked for manpower from the district headquarters in Srinagar.
Upon receiving a call, fire service officials reached the spot and started a rescue operation.
"The situation is under control...There were five houseboats and eight huts...We have rescued tourists also," the official further added.
The officials further informed that there were no immediate reports of injuries or loss of lives in the blaze.
The fire, which began in one of the houseboats on Friday late at night, quickly spread and engulfed several others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

As tur dal prices bite, traders want consumers to try other dal varieties

World Tourism Day 2023: Theme, history, importance, celebration, quotes

Skyrocketing airfares force many tourists to visit Kashmir by bus

Kashmir's situation won't improve till India, Pak hold dialogue: Abdullah

Turkey strikes Kurdish militants in Iraq after warning for Ankara bombing

No vending, hawking in Connaught Place: Delhi HC directs authorities

Rajasthan BJP Prez condemns Dausa rape incident, demands strict punishment

Bihar CM Kumar pays tribute to Maulana Azad on his birth anniversary

Five killed, 60 injured as two buses collide in TN's Tirupattur district

Security amped up ahead of Deepawali festivities in Uttar Pradesh

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir fire Kashmir

First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayKoffee with Karan Season 8Choti Diwali 2023 WishesSA vs AFG LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon