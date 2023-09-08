Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19820.50 + 93.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.93%)
5915.05 + 54.25
Nifty Midcap (0.92%)
40966.90 + 373.00
Nifty Bank (0.65%)
45169.55 + 291.20
Heatmap

Weather forecast today (Sept 8): Yellow alert for Maharashtra districts

As per the IMD weather forecast, a yellow alert has been issued in Mumbai, Thane, Jalgaon, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Dhule and Nashik districts of Maharashtra for September 8

Rain, Rainfall

Photo: Bloomberg

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 3:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

For today, September 8, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in nine Maharashtra districts. According to the RMC Mumbai, the areas of Mumbai, Thane, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Jalgaon, and Nashik districts have been issued a yellow alert.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted a dip in temperature during the G20 Summit that will be held in New Delhi from September 8 to September 10. IMD predicts gloomy weather for the nation's capital. Starting on Thursday, the weather office will also begin publishing special bulletins to continuously monitor the city's weather throughout the summit.

IMD weather: Insights

The weather office says that parts of Mumbai and Thane will get a lot of rain until Sunday. In its recent local weather conditions gauge, IMD has anticipated light to moderate rains in Mumbai city and rural areas in the following 24 hours. 

The city's maximum and minimum temperatures can range anywhere from 32 to 26 degrees Celsius. Up until 6 a.m. on September 7, the BMC reported that the total water stock in the lakes providing drinking water had reached 90.37 percent.

In addition, IMD stated in a post on X that Maharashtra, Western Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat will experience intense rainfall over the next three days.

The weather bureau further forecasted moderate to severe thunderstorms and light to moderate precipitation in several parts of India.

Also Read

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Weather likely to play spoilsport on Day 1

Weather forecast today (Sept 4): Alert for rainfall across multiple states

IND vs PAK, Kandy weather: Skies clear in Pallekele; toss expected on time

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 23): Heavy rains in Delhi, UP and Northeast India

Tamil Nadu government appoints V Arun Roy as new industries secretary

G20 Summit: New Delhi Leaders' Declaration is almost ready, Amitabh Kant

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

As 'Wagh Nakh' is set to return to India, here's a look at its history

G20 Summit: Police, BSF heighten security, patrol Yamuna River on boat

Weather Forecasts: Brief Report

1. West India

On September 8th, isolated heavy rain is likely to fall over Marathwada; 
Over Madhya Maharashtra from 8th-9th September, 
Over Goa and Konkan on September 8th and 11th and 
Over Gujarat districts during 8th and 9th September.

2. East India

With isolated intense rainfall in Odisha and Jharkhand on Sept 8. 
Bihar is predicted to have heavy rain conditions on Sept 8. 
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also likely to experience intense rainfall on September 10 to 11.

3. South India

Coastal Karnataka can expect wet weather from September 8 to September 10
Puducherry, Karaikal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe are expected to experience rainfall from Sept 8 to Sept 11. 
South Interior Karnataka is to witness mild to moderate rainfall from Sept 8 to Sept 10.

4. Central India

Madhya Pradesh is likely to see rainfall weather from Friday to Saturday, 
Vidarbha on Friday. 
Isolated instances of very heavy rainfall are anticipated in east Madhya Pradesh on Friday.
Topics : Indian Meteorological Department IMD weather forecasts

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon