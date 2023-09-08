Weather forecast today (Sept 8): Yellow alert for Maharashtra districts

For today, September 8, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in nine Maharashtra districts. According to the RMC Mumbai, the areas of Mumbai, Thane, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Jalgaon, and Nashik districts have been issued a yellow alert.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted a dip in temperature during the G20 Summit that will be held in New Delhi from September 8 to September 10. IMD predicts gloomy weather for the nation's capital. Starting on Thursday, the weather office will also begin publishing special bulletins to continuously monitor the city's weather throughout the summit.

IMD weather: Insights

The weather office says that parts of Mumbai and Thane will get a lot of rain until Sunday. In its recent local weather conditions gauge, IMD has anticipated light to moderate rains in Mumbai city and rural areas in the following 24 hours.

The city's maximum and minimum temperatures can range anywhere from 32 to 26 degrees Celsius. Up until 6 a.m. on September 7, the BMC reported that the total water stock in the lakes providing drinking water had reached 90.37 percent.

In addition, IMD stated in a post on X that Maharashtra, Western Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat will experience intense rainfall over the next three days.

The weather bureau further forecasted moderate to severe thunderstorms and light to moderate precipitation in several parts of India.

Weather Forecasts: Brief Report

1. West India

• On September 8th, isolated heavy rain is likely to fall over Marathwada;

• Over Madhya Maharashtra from 8th-9th September,

• Over Goa and Konkan on September 8th and 11th and

• Over Gujarat districts during 8th and 9th September.

2. East India

• With isolated intense rainfall in Odisha and Jharkhand on Sept 8.

• Bihar is predicted to have heavy rain conditions on Sept 8.

• The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also likely to experience intense rainfall on September 10 to 11.

3. South India

• Coastal Karnataka can expect wet weather from September 8 to September 10

• Puducherry, Karaikal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe are expected to experience rainfall from Sept 8 to Sept 11.

• South Interior Karnataka is to witness mild to moderate rainfall from Sept 8 to Sept 10.

4. Central India

• Madhya Pradesh is likely to see rainfall weather from Friday to Saturday,

• Vidarbha on Friday.

• Isolated instances of very heavy rainfall are anticipated in east Madhya Pradesh on Friday.