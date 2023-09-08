G20 Summit: Police, BSF heighten security, patrol Yamuna River on boat

Ahead of the G-20 meeting in Delhi, local police and BSF jawans patrolled the Yamuna river on a boat in Delhi's Shahdara district to prevent any untoward incidents from happening.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have heightened security across the city and continued their security checks on Friday morning.

Zenon, Ming, Zone, Zozo, and Zinger are among six NSG dog squad members with their handlers as well as bomb disposal units that kept checking inside and outside the periphery of Rajghat from the beginning of the day on Thursday till late at night on different occasions to ensure a safe and secure event.

These specially trained security members of NSG's dog squad are among their other colleagues who are also strategically deployed at the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and the Pusa campus-- other venues where the Summit and related events are scheduled.

Curbs on traffic regulations have also come into force in the national capital.

The New Delhi district has been designated Controlled Zone-I from Friday at 5 am until Sunday at 11.59 pm because of the summit.

Also Read Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit Yamuna River reaches record high: Here's how to check water levels online Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more Day 1 G20 Summit 2023: Schedule, meetings, key events, and other highlights Here's what Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new cover on X looks like G20: DMRC urges commuters to use Magenta line to reach Airport Terminal 1 G20 Summit Joint Communique decoded: Why is consensus among members matters NH-5 in Himachal blocked due to landslide near Nigulsari in Kinnaur Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

Delhi Traffic Police said on Friday morning that the movement of buses into the city from the Rajokari border has been stopped with effect from September 8 till September 10.

Online delivery services, except for medicines, have been barred in the area where the G20 summit venue and hotels for delegates are located.

According to the gazette notification issued by the Delhi Government on Tuesday, all types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses, and local city buses have been stopped from operating on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road, and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from 00:00 hours on the intervening nights of September 7 and 8 to 23:59 hours on September 10.

However, interstate buses are being allowed to enter from other borders of Delhi.

The movement of buses into Delhi from the Rajokari border has also been stopped.

India is all set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9-10.

The G20, or the Group of Twenty, comprises 19 countries-- Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States-- and the European Union.

During the summit, the national capital will play host to US President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, among others.