Weather to remain cloudy in Delhi NCR on Independence day, predicts IMD

IMD Weather Forecast: The weather department predicts light to moderate thunderstorms on Independence Day in Delhi NCR and issues a yellow alert in Himachal Pradesh from August 14 to 17, 2023

Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 5:03 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a generally cloudy sky for Delhi-NCR on Independence Day, August 15. The department also expects light or moderate thunderstorms on Tuesday evening. The temperature is expected to remain around 34-36 degrees maximum and 25-27 minimum.

However, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are currently witnessing heavy rainfall and landslides. The weather department is predicting the situation may start improving after Independence Day. 

Landslide in Himachal Pradesh

The heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh caused a massive landslide resulting in a temple collapse in Shimla that resulted in the death of nine people. Moreover, seven people also died due to a cloudburst in the Solan district. 

Due to heavy rains, the Ganga river is also flowing over the danger mark on Monday. Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, urged the people of Himachal Pradesh to stay indoors as 29 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents. 

257 people lost their life in Himachal since 24 July

According to the emergency operation centre, the hill state has suffered around Rs 7200 crore in losses and lost around 257 people in rain-related incidents and road accidents since June 24.

The weather department also issued a yellow alert expecting rainfall and thunderstorms and lightning in the state from August 14 to 17 and also predicted waterfalls in the state till August 19. It means the rain will continue on Independence Day as well.

Char Dham Yatra halted temporarily till Independence Day

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority temporarily halted the ongoing Char Dham Yatra till Independence Day as heavy rain continues in the hilly states.

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority issued an order on Monday and said, "Char Dham Yatra stopped temporarily on the 14th and 15th of August following disruption in the movement of traffic due to landslides after heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand."

Topics : weather forecasts weather Delhi-NCR Himachal Pradesh

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 5:03 PM IST

