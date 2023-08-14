MakeMyTrip, Ministry of tourism unveil 600+ travel destinations in India

MakeMyTrip, an online travel company, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, is showcasing more than 600 destinations within India that are lesser known, according to a release by the company.



The Traveller's Map of India is a microsite developed by MakeMyTrip which provides an interactive platform for travellers to discover tourism locations within the country based on their travel preferences.

This has been designed as part of a government initiative to support domestic tourism, which can be a powerful instrument for socio-economic development. This can further contribute to the overall growth of the Indian economy.

The initiative also comes under the government of India's "DekhoApnaDesh" (See your own country) programme.

G Kishan Reddy, the Union minister of tourism said, "We welcome MakeMyTrip's initiative to present India's diverse destinations and to promote domestic tourism. We invite more such initiatives to realise our collective dream of showcasing our country to the world."

To create the list of these lesser-known tourist destinations, MakeMyTrip used its platform's data to see the locations that Indian users searched for the most. This can be considered the nation's "ballot of must-see destinations," the release stated. Based on this data, the platform was able to ascertain the locations that were lesser known but popular among certain pockets of the country.

Also Read Hotel chains smell business opportunity in small towns, off-beat locations Digital firm MapmyIndia's profit up 23% at Rs 107 crore in FY23 Lines on the map Bali wants tourists to follow its list of dos and don'ts: Check it here As India celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas, here is a look at Indo-Pak 1999 war Morgan Stanley backed RE firm Continuum to refinance $400 mn bonds SK Hynix denies negotiation, collaboration with SRAM & MRAM for chip plant MRPL to phase out exports in next 2-3 years as it adds retail outlets IRB Infrastructure toll revenue grows 14% to Rs 365 crore in July Go First seeks emergency funding of Rs 100 crore from creditor banks

The platform further categorised these locations, adding tags such as adventure, wildlife, heritage, mountains, beaches, etc, to help travellers sift through to their preferred travel genres.

Rajesh Magow, co-founder & group CEO, MakeMyTrip stated that the aim of this microsite was to showcase India's diversity in tourism offerings.

He said, "We have always championed the diversity of India's tourism offerings and wanted to push the envelope of discovery further. What better way to do this than to empower every Indian to be a spokesperson for the country's cultural, historic, natural, and geographical marvels."

Speaking on the collaboration, Magow added, "We are grateful to the Ministry of Tourism for supporting our initiative. It reaffirms our faith in our mission to exteriorise India as the most sought-after tourism destination in the world."

