DMRC invites tenders to measure vibrations of structures at 90 locations

This work shall be completed within a year of award of tender and these locations shall be finalised in due course according to internal assessments, they said

DMRC, Delhi metro

Photo: DMRC twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 4:20 PM IST
To ensure the safety of the entire Delhi Metro infrastructure and enhance its efficiency, the DMRC has invited tenders to measure vibrations at 90 locations across its network, officials said on Monday.
This work shall be completed within a year of award of tender and these locations shall be finalised in due course according to internal assessments, they said.
"Tri-axial velocity sensors shall be used to measure and monitor the vibrations. The monitoring shall be done for 24 hours with duly calibrated velocity sensors. The agency will then submit the report for the same to the DMRC within seven days after completion of the monitoring," a senior official of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.
They will also have to follow the guidelines set by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).
"As and when the DMRC receives any vibration-related complaint, monitoring is carried out, the actual source of vibration is identified and necessary measures are taken to minimise the vibration at the complaint location," the official said.
The DMRC has always been concerned about the safety of its structures, as well as the nearby buildings. In the past as well, various measures have been taken such as the installation of specially designed shock absorbers, extra padding on tracks, etc., at critical points along the tracks to minimise vibrations transmitted to nearby buildings. These initiatives have not only enhanced passenger comfort, but also safeguarded the structural integrity of surrounding buildings, officials said.

The collected data from this new exercise would provide "crucial insights" into the effectiveness of previous measures and guide future improvements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : DMRC Delhi Metro

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 4:20 PM IST

