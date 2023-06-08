close

IMD issues heatwave alert for some states; other states may see excess rain

Heatwave conditions are also expected to prevail over Odisha the sub-Himalayan West Bengal region between June 8 to June 10, over Telangana on June 8,9, and over several parts of UP till June 11

BS Web Team New Delhi
Temperatures in the gritty New Delhi locality of Mungeshpur averaged 1.4° Celsius higher so far this month than in the suburban enclave of Safdarjung, IMD data shows. (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 7:16 PM IST
India's weather department on Thursday predicted that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over certain parts of the country this week.

India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s prediction comes at a time when the southwest monsoon made its entry in Kerala today, after witnessing the longest delay in seven years, and the western coast braces for a cyclone, a LiveMint report said.

According to the report, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions can prevail over Bihar between June 8 and June 12, whereas over Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand, it is expected to prevail from June 8 onwards till June 11.

Heatwave conditions are also expected to prevail over Odisha the sub-Himalayan West Bengal region between June 8 to June 10, over Telangana on June 8,9, and over several parts of Uttar Pradesh till June 11, the report added.

IMD Scientist, Naresh Kumar told ANI, "In North-West India, temperature likely to rise, temperatures can go up to 40-42°C but there won't be any heat wave scenario for next four to five days. Heatwave conditions prevailing in East India, adjoining North-West India, East UP."

This comes at a time when eastern India is already reeling under extreme heat conditions, while several other parts of the country have witnessed excessive rains and hailstorms.

The weather department also issued a warning on Thursday that hailstorms could occur in isolated places of Uttarakhand on June 11 and June 12.

The excess rainfall and below-normal temperatures that were witnessed in this pre-monsoon season (March-May) have been attributed to higher-than-usual western disturbances (weather systems that originate in the Mediterranean region and bring unseasonal rainfall to parts of northwest India), the report added.

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 7:16 PM IST

