India's weather department on Thursday predicted that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over certain parts of the country this week.



India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s prediction comes at a time when the southwest monsoon made its entry in Kerala today, after witnessing the longest delay in seven years, and the western coast braces for a cyclone, a LiveMint report said.



According to the report, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions can prevail over Bihar between June 8 and June 12, whereas over Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand, it is expected to prevail from June 8 onwards till June 11.



Heatwave conditions are also expected to prevail over Odisha the sub-Himalayan West Bengal region between June 8 to June 10, over Telangana on June 8,9, and over several parts of Uttar Pradesh till June 11, the report added.



IMD Scientist, Naresh Kumar told ANI, "In North-West India, temperature likely to rise, temperatures can go up to 40-42°C but there won't be any heat wave scenario for next four to five days. Heatwave conditions prevailing in East India, adjoining North-West India, East UP."



This comes at a time when eastern India is already reeling under extreme heat conditions, while several other parts of the country have witnessed excessive rains and hailstorms.



The weather department also issued a warning on Thursday that hailstorms could occur in isolated places of Uttarakhand on June 11 and June 12.



The excess rainfall and below-normal temperatures that were witnessed in this pre-monsoon season (March-May) have been attributed to higher-than-usual western disturbances (weather systems that originate in the Mediterranean region and bring unseasonal rainfall to parts of northwest India), the report added.