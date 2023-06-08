close

West Bengal three-tier panchayat polls to be held on July 8: State EC

The three-tier panchayat polls in West Bengal will be held on July 8, State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha said on Thursday

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 6:34 PM IST
The three-tier panchayat polls in West Bengal will be held on July 8, State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha said on Thursday.

The polls for the village councils will be held in a single day and the last day for filing nominations will be June 15.

The panchayat polls will be held on July 8. The last date for filing nominations is June 15. The last date of withdrawal of nominations is June 20, Sinha told a press conference here.

Sinha, however, evaded a direct reply on whether the elections would be held under the supervision of central forces as demanded by opposition parties.

The panchayat election is considered to be an indicator of which way the state will vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : panchayats West Bengal Election

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 6:34 PM IST

