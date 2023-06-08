West Bengal three-tier panchayat polls to be held on July 8: State EC

The three-tier panchayat polls in West Bengal will be held on July 8, State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha said on Thursday.

The polls for the village councils will be held in a single day and the last day for filing nominations will be June 15.

The panchayat polls will be held on July 8. The last date for filing nominations is June 15. The last date of withdrawal of nominations is June 20, Sinha told a press conference here.

Sinha, however, evaded a direct reply on whether the elections would be held under the supervision of central forces as demanded by opposition parties.

The panchayat election is considered to be an indicator of which way the state will vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read Mamata Banerjee to leave for three-day tour to West Bengal districts Punjab CM Mann overrules minister, scraps Rs 40 crore land scam inquiry Legal crisis erupts in Bengal over slander campaign against HC judge Odisha train accident: Bengal CM Mamata meets injured patients in Cuttack RERA becomes functional in Bengal, 18 months after SC order: Top official Miss World 2023 beauty pageant set to return to India after 27 years Storm chasing: Here's how Cyclone Biparjoy got its name and more Why netizens are upset with Rahul Yadav as Info Edge begins forensic audit 10 mn saplings to be planted on Gandhi Jayanti in Kamrup district: Himanta Gyanvapi litigant seeks 'permission for euthanasia' from President Murmu