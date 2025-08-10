Making jobs in City of Joy: Is West Bengal ready to up its economic game?

Less than a year to go before the Assembly election, reports of attack on Bengali-speaking migrant workers across BJP-ruled states have taken centre stage in West Bengal politics.

While Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched Bhasha Andolan (language movement), parties in Opposition — the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Janata Party — are citing the lack of job opportunities that led to migration of workers, bringing the spotlight on what West Bengal has to offer.

Banerjee has appealed to the state’s 2.2 million migrant workers to return home. But,