Sunday, August 10, 2025 | 10:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Bound for home: Trade tensions spark Parliament debate on US deportations

Bound for home: Trade tensions spark Parliament debate on US deportations

On August 1, the DMK's K Kanimozhi asked in the Lok Sabha whether the government had taken steps to ensure humane treatment for deported Indians

Deportees
premium

The MEA noted no complaints since February 5, 2025. Between January 20 and July 22, 2025, the US deported 1,703 Indians, mostly from Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat. | File Image

Archis Mohan New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid heightened trade tensions, with US President Donald Trump imposing a total 50 per cent tariff and penalty on Indian goods, questions arose in Parliament over the treatment of illegal Indian immigrants in the US. 
On August 1, the DMK’s K Kanimozhi asked in the Lok Sabha whether the government had taken steps to ensure humane treatment for deported Indians. 
The Ministry of External Affairs said it continues to engage with Washington to safeguard deportees’ rights, raising concerns over shackles, especially for women and children, and urging respect for religious and cultural practices. 
The MEA noted no complaints since February
Topics : US India relations US Deportation Law Illegal immigrants
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon