Bound for home: Trade tensions spark Parliament debate on US deportations

Amid heightened trade tensions, with US President Donald Trump imposing a total 50 per cent tariff and penalty on Indian goods, questions arose in Parliament over the treatment of illegal Indian immigrants in the US.

On August 1, the DMK’s K Kanimozhi asked in the Lok Sabha whether the government had taken steps to ensure humane treatment for deported Indians.

The Ministry of External Affairs said it continues to engage with Washington to safeguard deportees’ rights, raising concerns over shackles, especially for women and children, and urging respect for religious and cultural practices.

The MEA noted no complaints since February