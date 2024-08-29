Business Standard
WFH, awareness campaigns to combat Delhi air pollution, says minister Rai

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Policies for work from home and awareness campaigns are likely to be part of the Delhi government's Winter Action Plan to combat air pollution in the national capital, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.
Rai said during a press conference that the Delhi government held a meeting with environment experts and officials from various government departments to seek their opinions.
"These inputs will play a crucial role in crafting an effective Winter Action Plan," Rai said.
The minister also emphasised the need for a shift in human behaviour and said one could contribute to reducing air pollution by taking small measures such as turning off engines at traffic lights.
"We are the ones using private vehicles, engaging in construction work and failing to turn off our vehicles at red lights. A change in our behaviour is essential to reduce pollution," Rai said.
"Self awareness is important. Small steps by everyone will bring a big change," the minister said.

Previously, work-from-home measures were implemented in government offices when the Air Quality Index reached the 'severe' category.
"The government will try to ensure that private organisations also follow the same practice," he said.
Rai also highlighted the improvement in Delhi's air quality over the years.
"In 2016, there were only 110 days when the air quality was under the 'satisfactory' category. By 2023, that number increased to 206 days. It is a significant achievement for the government, especially given the rise in construction activities and the number of vehicles," the minister said.
The steps taken so far have yielded positive results, Rai added, crediting the AAP government's efforts under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for these improvements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

