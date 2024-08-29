Wolf that killed seven children in UP caught; Here's all you should know

The residents of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district heaved a sigh of relief after a wolf which killed at least eight people, including seven children and one woman, was captured. In a recent incident, an infant was killed by the animal on Tuesday night.

The Forest department finally captured the wolf, part of the pack of six, on Thursday using firecrackers and forcing it to move into a particular path. The effort was then made to tranquillise it and take it to a zoo. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Latest technologies deployed to capture wolves The forest department used the latest technologies to trap wolves using drone cameras and thermal drone mapping techniques. The officials received approval for tranquilising the animals from the Chief Wildlife Warden.

Authorities released a statement that states that four wolves have been captured so far, however, the total number of wolves in the region is still uncertain.

The Principal Chief Forest Conservator (Wildlife) Sanjay Srivastava said that 16 teams are being deployed to capture the wolves and 12-district officers are also stationed here.

"Additional Principal Chief Forest Conservator Renu Singh will remain on-site until the remaining wolves are captured," he added.

What did the Bahraich DM say?

Monika Rani, the Baharaich District Magistrate, said doors are being installed at houses that don't have them. Rani also stated that night patrolling is also being done and ASHA workers are also working and raising awareness among the people.

An official statement informed that UP CM Yogi Adityanath is monitoring 'Operation Bhediya' closely while First Minister Arun Saxena met the affected families in the district.

Saxena reassured people that all the wolves will be captured soon as the Forest Department is working tirelessly.

"The district administration has provided an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of four deceased individuals. Payments to the families of the remaining victims will be processed soon," the statement reads.

The minister also assured that the department is fully alert and making every effort to capture the remaining wolves.

Saxena urged people to avoid sleeping in the open at night and keep the children indoors. He also said to make sure the door is locked before sleeping. He also requested the residents to go out in groups carrying sticks for protection.