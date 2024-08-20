Nothing CEO asks staffers to resume in-office work, cites these 3 reasons

Carl Pei described the decision as essential for Nothing’s long-term ambitions. | Photo: Bloomberg

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has asked its London-based employees to resume five-day in-office workweek through an internal email.



The Chinese-born Swedish entrepreneur, sharing the email on LinkedIn, described the decision as essential for Nothing’s long-term ambitions.

“We are at 0.1 per cent of our potential,” Pei wrote, adding that Nothing aims to become a generation-defining tech company rather than simply a successful business. He asserted, “This is a company for grown-ups.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Pei acknowledged that the decision might not be universally popular, recognising that many companies have adopted remote or hybrid models since the Covid-19 pandemic. However, Pei cited three key reasons for the shift to in-office work:



Collaboration on physical products: Nothing specialises in creating physical products, where close collaboration between design, engineering, manufacturing, and quality teams is critical. According to Pei, this level of coordination is difficult to achieve remotely.

Driving creativity and innovation: Competing against larger tech companies requires high levels of creativity and innovation. Pei said that in-person interactions foster the kind of dynamic problem-solving needed to stay ahead with fewer resources.

Maintaining high ambition and speed: Pei maintained that Nothing’s ambitions go beyond merely building a profitable business. The company is focused on rapid growth and becoming a major player in the tech industry – a goal he feels is incompatible with remote work.

However, in his email, Pei has assured employees that flexibility would still be part of Nothing’s culture, particularly for roles like sales and PR that require frequent out-of-office engagements.



The new policy is set to take effect in two months. For a smooth transition, Pei is planning to address concerns in an upcoming Town Hall meeting in London. Launched during the Covid-19 pandemic, Nothing has become the fastest-growing brand in India with a 567 per cent year-over-year growth rate.