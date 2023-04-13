India's wheat stocks dwindle to a 6-year low of 8.34 MMT, down 57% YoY

According to Food Corporation of India (FCI) data, the country's wheat stocks are at 8.345 million metric tonnes (MMT). The stock is at a six-year low. It is only the second time in a decade that the opening stock of wheat in the country has fallen below 8.5 MMT, reports Dainik Bhaskar (DB).
Wheat stocks are down 57 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Last year, in April, the wheat stocks in the country stood at 18.9 MMT, and there were concerns regarding the wheat stocks in the country.
Unseasonal rains in March may have added to the pressure. However, the report adds that these rains did not lead to significant crop losses. While it rained earlier, experts believed that a 25 to 30 per cent crop loss was imminent. However, the harvest shows that the loss has been limited to 10 per cent, the report adds.
|Year
|Stock (MMT)
|2014
|24.20
|2015
|17.22
|2016
|14.53
|2017
|8.05
|2018
|13.23
|2019
|16.99
|2020
|24.70
|2021
|27.30
|2022
|18.99
|2023
|8.345
Last 10 year data on country's wheat stocks (Taken from DB Report)
|Year
|Procurement (MMT)
|2013-14
|25.07
|2014-15
|28.13
|2015-16
|28.08
|2016-17
|22.96
|2017-18
|30.82
|2018-19
|35.79
|2019-20
|34.13
|2020-21
|38.99
|2021-22
|43.34
|2022-23
|18.79
Last 10 year data on government wheat procurement (Taken from DB Report)
It is important to note that last year, the procurement target was 44.4 MMT which was later reduced to 19.5 MMT. However, only 18.792 MMT of wheat was finally procured. Last year's procurement was the lowest in 15 years, the report said.
Also Read
Why is China's perennial rice variety evoking curiosity?
FCI foodgrains stock down by 37% from last year; yet higher than buffer
KRBL to expand non-basmati rice and bran oil portfolios: Jt MD Anoop Gupta
Govt further cuts reserve price of FCI wheat to Rs 2,150 per quintal
Will India become a net importer of wheat?
Be smart and use masks, doctors advise caution as Covid-19 cases surge
Odisha: Prohibitory orders in FACOR Vedanta plant after labour unrest
Avoid assembly in afternoons: Delhi Govt issues guidelines to schools
India reports more than 10,000 new Covid cases, highest in nearly 8 months
LIVE: India reports more than 10,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours
Public Distribution System (PDS) data shows that the government distributed an average of 40 MMT of wheat in the last three years. The current wheat stock is 8.345 MMT, and the government intends to procure 34.15 MMT this year.