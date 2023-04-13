India's wheat stocks dwindle to a 6-year low of 8.34 MMT, down 57% YoY

Wheat stocks are down 57 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Last year, in April, the wheat stocks in the country stood at 18.9 MMT, and there were concerns regarding the wheat stocks in the country.

According to Food Corporation of India (FCI) data, the country's wheat stocks are at 8.345 million metric tonnes (MMT). The stock is at a six-year low. It is only the second time in a decade that the opening stock of wheat in the country has fallen below 8.5 MMT, reports Dainik Bhaskar (DB).