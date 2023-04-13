Odisha: Prohibitory orders in FACOR Vedanta plant after labour unrest

The Bhadrak district administration in Odisha has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC at the FACOR, Vedanta plant in Randia in the wake of a labour unrest following a fire incident in the unit, an official said.

One platoon of armed police has been deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

Two contractual labourers suffered severe burn injuries in a fire incident inside the industrial campus of FACOR Vedanta plant on Tuesday.

Following this, workers ransacked properties of the plant. They blocked a highway by burning tyres, disrupting traffic for hours.

Bhadrak Sub-divisional Magistrate Manoja Patra said prohibitory orders have been imposed inside the Vedanta plant and around 200 meters for two days.

The inspector-in-charge of Bhadrak Rural Police Station has been directed to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, the labourers' union of FACOR Vedanta plant lodged an FIR against seven management staffers claiming they were responsible for the fire incident and demanded their arrest.

Mutkikanta Mohapatra, secretary of the union, claimed that the plant's management is turning a deaf ear to their demands.

"We met the district collector and SP and they assured us that a joint meeting will be held with the management and union," he said.

Nobody from the factory management was available for comment.

Ferro Alloys Corporation Limited (FACOR) plant was acquired by Vedanta in 2020.