Will demand to withdraw FIRs against Maratha protesters: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday told the legislative assembly that the state government was taking necessary action on the demand to withdraw cases filed against pro-Maratha reservation protesters in Jalna district. The police had used mild force against the Maratha protesters in Jalna, he said, adding that 79 police personnel and 50 persons were injured during the face-off.

Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, said this in his written reply to questions asked by more than 20 legislators on the Maratha quota issue.

"The state government will review the cases filed against the protesters involved in the Maratha quota agitation and take appropriate action. The government has also sent some of the police officials on compulsory leave and later transferred them out of the district," he said.

Activist Manoj Jarange had sat on an indefinite fast in the last week of August at his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district. However, the agitation turned violent after protesters refused to let authorities shift him to hospital on September 1. The police baton-charged and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the violent mob.

The police later filed cases against more than 360 people for their alleged involvement in the violence. In his response, Fadnavis added that as many as 79 police officials were injured during the clash with Maratha protesters in Jalna district.

Police used mild force against the protesters, in which 50 persons were injured, he said. Jarange has set the deadline of December 24 before the Maharashtra government to meet the demand for Maratha reservation.