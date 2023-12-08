Sensex (0.20%)
69660.13 + 138.44
Nifty (0.00%)
20900.50 -0.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.65%)
44206.35 -288.65
Nifty Smallcap (-1.29%)
6684.55 -87.55
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
47005.45 + 164.05
Heatmap

Will demand to withdraw FIRs against Maratha protesters: Fadnavis

Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, said this in his written reply to questions asked by more than 20 legislators on the Maratha quota issue

Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 2:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday told the legislative assembly that the state government was taking necessary action on the demand to withdraw cases filed against pro-Maratha reservation protesters in Jalna district. The police had used mild force against the Maratha protesters in Jalna, he said, adding that 79 police personnel and 50 persons were injured during the face-off.
Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, said this in his written reply to questions asked by more than 20 legislators on the Maratha quota issue.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The state government will review the cases filed against the protesters involved in the Maratha quota agitation and take appropriate action. The government has also sent some of the police officials on compulsory leave and later transferred them out of the district," he said.
Activist Manoj Jarange had sat on an indefinite fast in the last week of August at his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district. However, the agitation turned violent after protesters refused to let authorities shift him to hospital on September 1. The police baton-charged and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the violent mob.
The police later filed cases against more than 360 people for their alleged involvement in the violence. In his response, Fadnavis added that as many as 79 police officials were injured during the clash with Maratha protesters in Jalna district.
Police used mild force against the protesters, in which 50 persons were injured, he said. Jarange has set the deadline of December 24 before the Maharashtra government to meet the demand for Maratha reservation.

Also Read

Jarange ends hunger strike over Maratha quota demand after meeting Maha CM

Jarange launches indefinite fast over Maratha quota demand as deadline ends

Maratha quota: All-party meet asks Jarange to withdraw his indefinite fast

Who ordered lathi-charge on Maratha quota protesters in Jalna, asks Raut

Manoj Jarange firm on quitting water if reservation not given to Marathas

Corruption, nepotism replaced by growth & development in last 10 yrs: Shah

Have rescued 1309 Indians from Israel since start of Gaza war: Jaishankar

HC raps Maharashtra govt for letting budgetary allocation for drugs lapse

NFHS-6 launched, will not have disability-related questions: Centre

Bullet train to be functional within 3 yrs, Ayodhya airport by Dec end: Min

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Law Quota Maratha quota Maharashtra Assembly

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon