Have rescued 1309 Indians from Israel since start of Gaza war: Jaishankar

India has rescued 1,309 nationals from Israel since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip on October 7, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Lok Sabha on Friday. He also said that India has sent 70 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Palestine in two tranches.

"So far, 1309 Indian nationals have returned to India in six special flights operated under Operation Ajay from Israel and we have also facilitated the return of one Indian national from the Gaza Strip," Jaishankar said in reply to a question on the war.

"India has provided 70 tonnes of humanitarian aid including 16.5 tonnes of medicine and medical supplies in 2 tranches to the people of Palestine on October 22 and November 19," he added.





The aid included tents, blankets, hygiene kits, life-saving medicines, surgical items and medical equipment.

Jaishankar also said that the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv is in regular communication with the Indian community and relevant departments and ministries in the government of Israel to ensure the safety and security of all Indian nationals living there.

The UN Security Council will vote on Friday to urge an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

In a letter to the UNSC, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter. The article states that the secretary-general may bring to the council's attention "any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security."





Interestingly, no UN secretary-general has invoked the article in decades. It was last invoked in 1961 on a complaint by Tunisia against the attack by France's naval and air forces.

In the letter, Guterres also wrote, "Amid constant bombardment by the Israel Defense Forces, and without shelter or the essentials to survive, I expect public order to completely break down soon due to the desperate conditions, rendering even limited humanitarian assistance impossible."