Sensex (0.03%)
69545.49 + 23.80
Nifty (0.05%)
20911.55 + 10.40
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
44130.60 -364.40
Nifty Smallcap (-1.36%)
6680.20 -91.90
Nifty Bank (0.26%)
46961.65 + 120.25
Heatmap

HC raps Maharashtra govt for letting budgetary allocation for drugs lapse

A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor sought to know from the government what steps have been taken to spend the budgetary allocation

Photo: Wikipedia

Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 1:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Bombay High Court on Friday pulled up the Maharashtra government for not releasing or spending the entire budgetary allocation for procurement of drugs and medical equipment, citing that it was letting the amount lapse at the cost of the healthcare system.
A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor sought to know from the government what steps have been taken to spend the budgetary allocation, the reasons for not releasing the amount entirely in the past and for not using the released sum.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The court was hearing a bunch of petitions, including one initiated suo motu (on its own), raising concerns over the high number of deaths at government hospitals in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts.
Advocate General Birendra Saraf informed the bench that as per earlier orders, the government has now appointed a chief executive officer for the Maharashtra Medicines Procurement Authority, and the process of issuing tenders to procure drugs and equipment has begun.
The court said it hopes and trusts that the process of procuring these items picks up pace now.
"What we notice is that the budget allocated and sanctioned is not released entirely, and whatever amount is released is not spent. What is the reason behind this?" CJ Upadhyaya asked.
"This seems to be a new trend with the government. But who is the ultimate sufferer? We hope and trust that steps would be taken to spend the budget in its entirety otherwise it lapses at the cost of the healthcare system," the court said.
It directed the state government to file an affidavit by February 1, 2024, giving these details and informing how it was meeting the demands raised by hospitals across the state.
The bench also directed the state government to expedite the recruitment to fill up vacancies at hospitals.
"One-third of posts are still lying vacant in hospitals across the state. There is an urgent need to fill up all vacancies. We are of the opinion that the recruitment process has to be expedited," the court said.
Saraf told the court that there was no lack of effort from the government in addressing the concerns raised by the court.

Also Read

FinMin initiates Budgetary exercise for 2024; seeks inputs from ministries

After 2016 attempt, no proposal yet to change names of high courts: Govt

NFO launch: Kotak's new multi-asset allocation fund, should you invest?

Interdisciplinary dual degree in quantum technology at IIT Bombay soon

Aarti Drugs surges 14% on firm Q1 result, approves buyback via tender route

NFHS-6 launched, will not have disability-related questions: Centre

Bullet train to be functional within 3 yrs, Ayodhya airport by Dec end: Min

PM Modi inaugurates Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit in Dehradun

SC grants bail to executive of liquor firm in Delhi excise policy case

Cyclone Michaung: Stalin to donate one-month salary to CM's relief fund

Most of the posts lying vacant in hospitals would be filled by the end of December, and recruitment for some posts may take some more time, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra government Bombay High Court drugs

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon