Will oppose GST on online transactions under 2000, research grants: Atishi

The council is chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprises state ministers

The Centre is not only decreasing research grants but also levying GST if educational institutions procure these grants, she said (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi on Monday said they will oppose the Centre's proposal to impose GST on online transactions under Rs 2,000 as it would put a burden on start-ups.
Atishi also reiterated that at the GST Council Meeting on Monday they would oppose imposition of GST on research grants procured by educational institutions.
"There are many important issues that will come up in GST Council meeting. The first and most important is GST on research grants. Show cause notices have been sent to big educational institutes including IIT Delhi and Punjab University. It is wrong. Research is an investment in development of the country," she told PTI Videos.
 
The Centre is not only decreasing research grants but also levying GST if educational institutions procure these grants, she said.
The minister said online payments up to Rs 2,000 were exempted from GST but now there are talks that there will be a GST on online payments done through payment gateways.
"This will create a burden on start-ups," she said, ahead of the GST Council meeting.

The GST Council is expected to deliberate on a host of issues on Monday, including taxation of insurance premiums, the Group of Ministers (GoMs) suggestions on rate rationalisation, and a status report on online gaming.
The council is chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprises state ministers.

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

