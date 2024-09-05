Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Economy / News / GST Council may decide on tax treatment of life, health insurance

GST Council may decide on tax treatment of life, health insurance

Fitment panel suggests four options to Council with revenue implications

GST council meeting

The panel is said to have left the final decision to the Council | File image

Shrimi Choudhary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The all-powerful Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, in its upcoming meeting on Monday, might decide on the tax treatment of life and health insurance following a request from the Department of Financial Services (DFS) seeking a reduction in tax rates.

The Council-nominated fitment panel is expected to submit its detailed report, outlining four options, including full exemption for all health insurance premiums and reinsurers, and reducing the GST rate to 5 per cent from the current 18 per cent on health insurance services, officials familiar with the report told Business Standard.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The other two options include exempting senior citizens’ premiums and premiums with coverage up to Rs 5 lakh, or exempting only premiums already paid by senior citizens.

These four options may cost the exchequer Rs 3,500 crore, Rs 1,750 crore, Rs 2,100 crore, and Rs 650 crore, respectively.

The panel is said to have left the final decision to the Council.

Regarding the proposal to exempt GST on life insurance premiums, the panel recommended exemption only for pure-term individual life policies and reinsurers.

More From This Section

emission, smoke

India's power emissions must peak by 2026 to align with Paris pact

Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor

GDP to expand 7.2% in FY25 despite lower Q1 growth, says RBI Guv Das

India-UK, India UK flag

UK-India sign new infrastructure financing bridge agreement in London

World Bank

World Bank's suggestion to join RCEP based on flawed projections: GTRI

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI board reviews global, domestic economy, associated challenges


This would have a revenue impact of Rs 213 crore on the exchequer.

However, the panel emphasised that any reduction in life insurance taxes should only be granted if insurance companies pass the benefits on to policyholders.

Citing FY23 data from the DFS, the panel noted that total health insurance premiums in India amounted to approximately Rs 90,032 crore. Of this, the individual health insurance segment contributed Rs 35,300 crore (39.21 per cent of total health premiums). GST amounting to Rs 6,354 crore was collected on individual health insurance premiums at the current rate of 18 per cent.

In its request for a GST reduction, the DFS, a department under the finance ministry, argued that reducing the tax rate would address the low penetration of health insurance in India by lowering premium costs, encouraging more people to purchase health insurance and opt for higher coverage.

The key benefits include making health premiums more affordable, enabling individuals to choose higher coverage levels with the tax reduction, and expanding insurance access.

The DFS believes that the anticipated increase in the number of insured individuals will offset the initial reduction in GST revenue. This move supports the central government’s efforts to provide a minimum social coverage net for every citizen and aligns with the vision of "Insurance for All" by 2047.

During her reply to the amendments of the Finance Bill 2024 on August 7, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated, "I want to raise two important points—tax has been there on medical insurance even before the introduction of GST. There was already a pre-GST tax on medical insurance before GST was introduced. This is not a new issue; it was already there in all the states."

Also Read

PremiumGST

GST Council meeting: E-invoice mandate may soon cover B2C transactions

PremiumGST collection

GST Council to meet on Sept 9; compensation roadmap may stretch into FY26

GST council meeting

GST council to discuss report on online gaming taxation, fake registration

PremiumGST

Why there is an urgent need to rationalise both GST slabs and rates

GST council meeting

GST Council to meet on Sept 9, to start discussion on rate rationalisation

Topics : GST Council Tax rate GST

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon