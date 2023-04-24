close

Will take firm stand if anyone attempts to break NCP, says Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar said NCP would have to act firmly if anyone is strategising to break the party, the comments coming against the backdrop of a buzz about his nephew Ajit Pawar's next political move

Press Trust of India Amravati
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 6:48 AM IST
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said NCP would have to act firmly if anyone is strategising to break the party, the comments coming against the backdrop of a buzz about his nephew Ajit Pawar's next political move.

Notably, amid rumours that he is cosying up with the ruling BJP, Ajit Pawar on Friday said he would "100 per cent like to be the chief minister" of Maharashtra and that the NCP can stake a claim to the post of the CM "now also" instead of waiting for 2024 when Assembly polls are due in the state.

Tomorrow if anyone is attempting to break the party (NCP) then it is their strategy. If we have to take any stand, then we have to do it firmly.

"It is improper to talk about this today because we have not discussed this (issue), Sharad Pawar said without elaborating.

He was responding to a question on rumoured attempts to break away Ajit Pawar from NCP in the event of 16 MLAs of Shiv Sena, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, are disqualified by the Supreme Court.

In his weekly column in 'Saamana' last Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed Sharad Pawar had told Uddhav Thackeray during their meeting that nobody wants to switch over but his (Pawar's) family is being targeted.

If anyone takes a personal decision to leave NCP, it is individual issue, but as a party, we will never go with the BJP, Raut had quoted the Pawar senior as saying.

Ajit Pawar had denied speculation that he and a group of MLAs loyal to him might align with the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party and said he would be with NCP till he is alive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NCP Sharad Pawar

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 6:48 AM IST

