Dense fog, cold wave to persist as winter tightens grip across North India

Dense fog, cold wave to persist as winter tightens grip across North India

IMD warns that an active western disturbance, falling temperatures and dense fog may continue to affect visibility and disrupt transport services across multiple states

While the western disturbance is bringing rain and snow to the hills, Delhi is unlikely to receive rainfall in the immediate future (Photo:PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 6:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The winter spell continues to affect large parts of the country, marked by dense to very dense fog over the Indo-Gangetic plains and cold day conditions in several states. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that these conditions are likely to persist over the coming days, impacting visibility, transport services and daily life, especially during night and early morning hours.
 
According to the IMD forecast bulletin, an active western disturbance remains dominant over northern India, triggering snowfall in the hills and a drop in minimum temperatures over the plains.
 
Why is Delhi under a dense fog alert? 
 
The national capital continues to face dense fog conditions during late night and early morning hours, significantly reducing visibility. The weather department has forecast moderate fog for Monday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius.
 
Cold day conditions are likely at isolated places, while minimum temperatures may dip further later in the week. The IMD has cautioned commuters to remain alert, as fog is expected to intensify towards the end of the forecast period.

Will Delhi receive rainfall? 
While the western disturbance is bringing rain and snow to the hills, Delhi is unlikely to receive rainfall in the immediate future. Its impact over the capital will largely be in the form of increased cloudiness, colder nights and persistent fog.
 
How has air travel been affected? 
Fog-related disruptions have continued to affect aviation operations. Several flights have been cancelled or delayed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport due to poor visibility. Around 97 flights were cancelled and over 200 were delayed at the airport on Sunday.
 
Weather conditions have also impacted air traffic in Jammu and Kashmir, with flight operations at Srinagar airport remaining vulnerable to snowfall and low visibility.
 
Where is snowfall continuing? 
Under the influence of the western disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain and snowfall is likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh and adjoining Himalayan regions. Isolated snowstorms are expected over higher reaches, including parts of northeast Himachal Pradesh.
 
In Himachal Pradesh, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts may witness moderate to severe snowstorms, while light to moderate precipitation is forecast for Chamba.
 
Which regions are under cold wave and fog alerts? 
Cold wave conditions are very likely at isolated places over interior Karnataka and Telangana. Cold day conditions are expected over Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.
 
Dense to very dense fog will remain a major concern over some parts of Uttar Pradesh in the coming days, while Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh may see similar conditions later in the week.
 
What does Chillai-Kalan mean for Kashmir? 
In Jammu and Kashmir, fresh snowfall has marked the beginning of Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day harshest winter period. Snowfall has been reported from tourist destinations such as Gulmarg and Sonamarg, which locals traditionally view as a positive sign for the winter season.
What lies ahead for the weather? 
The IMD expects minimum temperatures to fall gradually across northwest and central India over the next few days. Dense fog is likely to remain the most persistent hazard, affecting road, rail and air transport. Authorities have advised people to exercise caution while travelling and stay updated with local weather advisories.

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

