close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Woman jumps off Rapido bike after driver tries to grope her in Bengaluru

A woman jumped off a moving motorcycle when the Rapido driver allegedly tried to grope her in Bengaluru, police said on Wednesday

ANI General News
Bike taxi startup Rapido plans to ramp up hiring of women captains

Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 8:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A woman jumped off a moving motorcycle when the Rapido driver allegedly tried to grope her in Bengaluru, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Deepak.

Giving details, officials said, "On April 21, a woman booked a bike to Indiranagar and the driver took her phone on the pretext of checking OTP and started driving in the wrong direction."

After this, the woman jumped from the moving motorcycle to save herself and the video was recorded on CCTV cameras on the road.

The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, added the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Also Read

After Bombay HC rap, Rapido shuts down bike taxi services in Maharashtra

Rapido shuts down app in Maharashtra; HC told firm doesn't have licence

Rapido flays Maharashtra ban on bike aggregators, may challenge it

Rapido moves SC against Bombay HC order to stop operation in Maharashtra

Bike taxis seek time till 2025-26 for electric vehicle transition

Cummins, Tata to manufacture low-to-zero emissions tech products in India

Ayurveda practitioners not entitled to same pay as MBBS doctors, says SC

Logistics efficiency helped India climb 6 places on World Bank's LPI: Govt

Delhi govt to develop 2,000 digital classrooms, tender floated for project

Odisha border districts on alert after Naxals kill 11 in Chhattisgarh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : sexual assault against women Sexual misconduct Bengaluru

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 10:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Woman jumps off Rapido bike after driver tries to grope her in Bengaluru

Bike taxi startup Rapido plans to ramp up hiring of women captains
1 min read
Premium

Realistic assessment

economy, fiscal
3 min read

Cummins, Tata to manufacture low-to-zero emissions tech products in India

Tata Motors
2 min read

Logistics efficiency helped India climb 6 places on World Bank's LPI: Govt

Logistics sector
2 min read

Where the next targets lie after UK blocks Microsoft's Activision takeover

Broadcom
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Kejriwal, Delhi CM, arvind Kejriwal
3 min read

LIVE: Mandaviya announces development of 157 new govt nursing colleges

Health, healthcare
2 min read

Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know

Mayor Shelly Oberoi
3 min read

CSR spend in Northeast anything but generous in FY22, shows data

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

Power Ministry asks states to withdraw any tax on generation of electricity

electricity, power grid
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon