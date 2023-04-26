Ayurveda practitioners not entitled to same pay as MBBS doctors, says SC

The court while hearing a batch of appeals recognised the importance of Ayurveda practitioners and the need to encourage alternative or indigenous systems of medicine. It further said that the court cannot be oblivious to the fact that both categories of doctors are not performing equal work to be entitled to equal pay.



Here are some other cases heard by the apex court today:



In an important verdict, the Supreme Court said that an investigating agency cannot file charge sheet in court without completing probe to deprive default bail to an accused. "Without completing the investigation of a case, a charge sheet or prosecution complaint cannot be filed by an investigating agency only to deprive an arrested accused of his right to default bail under Section 167(2) of the CrPC," a bench of Justices Krishna Murari and C T Ravikumar observed.



Amid the hearing of pleas in the same-sex marriage case, the Centre urged the court to consider leaving questions raised in the pleas seeking legal sanction for same-sex marriages to Parliament, saying the court is dealing with a very complex subject having a very profound social impact and which would also require going into 160 provisions of different laws.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside a Gujarat High Court order which had held that Ayurveda practitioners working in government hospitals should be treated at par with allopathy doctors and entitled to equal pay.