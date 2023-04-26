close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Odisha border districts on alert after Naxals kill 11 in Chhattisgarh

ADG (Intelligence) Sanjeeb Panda said that instructions have been issued to intensify patrolling, blocking and checking in these three districts

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM

Photo: Twitter @Naveen_odisha

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 8:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Odisha government on Wednesday sounded a high alert in three districts bordering Chhattisgarh following the killing of 10 police personnel and a civilian driver in the neighbouring state, a senior police official said here.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condemned the attack which was carried out by the red rebels in Dantewada district.

Strongly condemn the cowardly IED blast carried out by Naxals killing so many policemen in #Dantewada, Chhattisgarh. Salute to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives. Condolences to the bereaved families of the bravehearts & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured, Patnaik said in a Twitter post.

Security personnel were asked to remain cautious and a high alert has been issued for Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts that share border with Chhattisgarh.

ADG (Intelligence) Sanjeeb Panda said that instructions have been issued to intensify patrolling, blocking and checking in these three districts.

The police also decided to intensify combing operations in various Naxal-infested districts of Odisha.

Also Read

Odisha receives 145 proposals worth Rs 7.26 trn so far in biz conclave

Chhattisgarh govt to introduce reservation bill within two days: Baghel

Nadda to address 2 public meetings in Odisha, inaugurate girls' hostel

What is a phishing attack?

Chhattisgarh: Vehicle, construction machinery torched by Naxals in Kanker

Gujarat State Farmers' Front holds Millets awareness programme at 90 places

Celebrations planned in Gujarat for PM's 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Maharashtra tops Jal Shakti Ministry's national water bodies census

No plans to extend ALMM for renewable energy player, says official

Power Ministry asks states to withdraw any tax on generation of electricity

Ten police personnel and a civilian driver were killed after Naxals blew up the vehicle in which they were travelling in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district earlier in the day.

This was the biggest strike by the Maoists on the security forces in the state in the last two years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Naveen Patnaik Naxal Attack Chattisgarh

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 9:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Odisha border districts on alert after Naxals kill 11 in Chhattisgarh

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM
2 min read

Gujarat State Farmers' Front holds Millets awareness programme at 90 places

Image
2 min read

Bosch to acquire TSI Semiconductors, invest $1.5 bn in California foundry

Bloomberg Photo
3 min read

RBI approves reappointment of N Kamakodi as City Union Bank MD and CEO

City Union Bank launches fitness watch debit card in tie-up with GOQii
1 min read

Celebrations planned in Gujarat for PM's 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Kejriwal, Delhi CM, arvind Kejriwal
3 min read

LIVE: Mandaviya announces development of 157 new govt nursing colleges

Health, healthcare
2 min read

Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know

Mayor Shelly Oberoi
3 min read

CSR spend in Northeast anything but generous in FY22, shows data

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

Amid regulatory challenges, Pernod Ricard's Bouhier resigns as India head

Pernod Ricard
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon