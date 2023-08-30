Women from various communities tie rakhi to PM Modi ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Women from different communities tied Rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mannequin ahead of Raksha Bandhan in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Raisha Sheikh told ANI, "We tie rakhi to Modi ji every year on Rakshabandhan. It is a sacred festival of brother and sister. Just like brother protects her sister, we expect Modi ji to take care of the safety of all the women of the country."

She added, "For example, this festival belongs to Hindus, but we Hindu Muslim women celebrate it together so that the bond between brothers and sisters remains intact and by keeping an eye on the holy month of Sawan, we have made three tola gold rakhi for Modi ji. We pray that in future we go and tie Rakhi to him personally. From this we only want him to always be healthy and stand for the security of our country."

Nasira said, "We tie rakhi to him because he protect us."

Sunita said, "We want to tell everyone that we are tying rakhi because as brothers and sisters protect each other, Narendra Modi should protect us. Please protect us, protect our sisters, that's why we have come here."

Raksha Bandhan falls on August 31. It is a festival that honours the bond between a brother and a sister.

Earlier, women members of the Indian diaspora in South Africa's Johannesburg tied 'Rakhi' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they welcomed him to the country. Arya Samaj South Africa President Arthi Nanakchand Shanand and a member of the Indian community along with Dr Sarres Padayachee, an author and Cultural Custodian tied 'Rakhi' to the Prime Minister.

Out of the two, Padayachee is a South African citizen as she was born here. Ahead of PM Modi's arrival in South Africa, Arthi Nanakchand Shanand, President of Arya Samaj South Africa, earlier today had said that the PM sees the world as 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' -One earth, one family.