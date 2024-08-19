Business Standard
Home / India News / PM Modi extends greetings to nation on occasion of Raksha Bandhan

PM Modi extends greetings to nation on occasion of Raksha Bandhan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended wishes and prayed for everyone's happiness and prosperity

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Monday and prayed for everyone's happiness and prosperity.
"Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival symbolizing the immense love between brother and sister. May this holy festival bring new sweetness in the relationships of all of you and happiness, prosperity and good fortune in life," PM Modi posted on X.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended wishes and prayed for everyone's happiness and prosperity.
"Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on the festival of 'Raksha Bandhan'. On this festival of unbreakable love and affection between brothers and sisters, I pray for everyone's happiness and prosperity," Shah posted on X.
Union Health Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda greeted people and prayed that the Raksha Bandhan fills everyone's life with happiness and good fortune.
"I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all my countrymen on the sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan, the unbreakable love and trust between brother and sister. I pray to God that this festival of our sacred culture may fill everyone's life with happiness, good fortune and prosperity," Nadda posted on X.

Raksha Bandhan, commonly known as Rakhi, will be celebrated on Monday (today). It is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi around their brothers' wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.
Raksha Bandhan is a festival deeply rooted in Indian Culture and has been celebrated for centuries. Incidents of sisters tying rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection are mentioned in Hindu religious texts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

