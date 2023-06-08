World used Article 370 to keep India off balance, says EAM Jaishankar

Defending the abrogation of Article 370, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday said that India was being kept off balance internationally for a long time through the provision, which prompted the action and now, the world understands the logic behind it.

"The whole world used Article 370 against India to keep us off balance, so we remedied it at home. We spent a lot of time to make the world understand why we did it (abrogation of Article 370). Now, people say it is not a live issue anymore," he said in a press conference, while responding to a question on how the government handled the issue on the diplomatic front.

He further added that while doing so, the government also fought lots of false narratives which emanated from within the country.

Soon after coming to power in 2019 for the second time, the NDA government abrogated Article 370 on August 5 that year and turned Jammu and Kashmir into a union territory.

Besides, Ladakh was also turned into a separate union territory.

--IANS

Also Read Supreme Court to take call on listing of pleas challenging Article 370 'Shah's June 2019 Srinagar visit was to give final touch before abrogation' Srinagar to host first international summit since abrogation of Article 370 Dawn of new development visible in J-K after abrogation of Art 370: Rijiju People realised after demolitions how Article 370 protected J&K: Mehbooba Manipur situation peaceful, govt clears Rs 101 cr for displaced people Jaipur Foot offers prosthetic limbs to victims of Odisha train accident Govt seeks applications for 15 judicial, technical jobs at NCLT, NCLAT World Ocean Day: Volunteers take part in beach clean up drive in Vizag India, France, UAE begin maiden joint maritime exercise in the Gulf of Oman

ans/pgh