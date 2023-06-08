close

World used Article 370 to keep India off balance, says EAM Jaishankar

He further added that while doing so, the government also fought lots of false narratives which emanated from within the country

IANS New Delhi
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 7:42 PM IST
Defending the abrogation of Article 370, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday said that India was being kept off balance internationally for a long time through the provision, which prompted the action and now, the world understands the logic behind it.

"The whole world used Article 370 against India to keep us off balance, so we remedied it at home. We spent a lot of time to make the world understand why we did it (abrogation of Article 370). Now, people say it is not a live issue anymore," he said in a press conference, while responding to a question on how the government handled the issue on the diplomatic front.

He further added that while doing so, the government also fought lots of false narratives which emanated from within the country.

Soon after coming to power in 2019 for the second time, the NDA government abrogated Article 370 on August 5 that year and turned Jammu and Kashmir into a union territory.

Besides, Ladakh was also turned into a separate union territory.

--IANS

ans/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Article 370 S Jaishankar India

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 7:42 PM IST

