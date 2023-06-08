close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

World Ocean Day: Volunteers take part in beach clean up drive in Vizag

Enthusiastic volunteers chipped in to clean a city beach on Thursday in response to a call given by the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Visakhapatnam

Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
Photo: Wikipedia

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 7:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Enthusiastic volunteers chipped in to clean a city beach on Thursday in response to a call given by the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Visakhapatnam (Vizag Zoo) as part of commemorating the World Ocean Day.

Volunteers from diverse walks of life, government employees, NGOs, students, citizens and others, cleaned up the Sagar Nagar beach, opposite the zoo's beach road gate starting from 6 AM.

"Participants actively engaged in collecting and removing various types of debris, including plastic bottles and other waste material that pose a threat to marine life," said Nandani Salaria, curator, Vizag Zoo in a press note shared today.

Salaria emphasised that collective action is crucial in addressing the challenges faced by the oceans, highlighting the vital role played by zoological parks in promoting environmental conservation.

As a token of appreciation, all the volunteers were given certificate of participation for their contribution in the coast cleaning activity, which is also aimed at raising awareness about oceans and marine ecosystems.

On Tuesday, the zoo called for volunteers to undertake coastal clean up on World Ocean Day, aimed at protecting the sea and marine ecosystems.

Also Read

World Oceans Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, How To Celebrate

Helicopters collide over Australian beach, passengers hurt: Police

Police recovers 'incriminating materials' from club at Anjuna beach in Goa

Quad committed to supporting Pacific Island countries: Joint statement

Chennai, Kolkata, in India, at particular risk due to sea level rise: Study

India, France, UAE begin maiden joint maritime exercise in the Gulf of Oman

Hoax bomb threat delays Delhi-Mumbai flight by 2 hours at IGI Airport

PACS can be roped in as drone traders for spraying fertilizers: Coop Min

Greenhouse gas emissions at 'all-time high', global warming at rapid rate

CAQM shares revised guidelines for use of diesel generator in Delhi-NCR

Observed on June 8 annually, World Ocean Day supports collaborative conservation, teaming up with its global network of youth and organisational leaders in 150 countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : beach Ocean water pollution

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 7:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

CAQM shares revised guidelines for use of diesel generator in Delhi-NCR

Pollution, Delhi pollution
2 min read

Sebi to digitise investor service requests, complaints by RTAs processing

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

Half of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation back in system: RBI Guv Das

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Most Popular

Why the road to Modi's ambitious Make-in-India goal runs through China

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

India train crash shows importance of getting infrastructure basics right

Coromandel Express, Coromandel Express crash
5 min read

Monsoon arrives in Kerala; conditions favorable for rains' advance: IMD

Monsoon arrives in Kerala; conditions favorable for rains' advance: IMD
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon