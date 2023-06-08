close

Govt seeks applications for 15 judicial, technical jobs at NCLT, NCLAT

The last date for submission of the applications online for NCLAT is July 5 and for NCLT is July 19, according to two separate notices issued by the corporate affairs ministry on Tuesday

The government has sought applications for a total of 15 positions of judicial and technical members at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) as well as the appellate tribunal NCLAT.

As many as 15 posts, including that of 5 judicial members and 5 technical members, are to be filled up at the NCLT. Besides, applications have been invited for 3 judicial members and 2 technical members at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

The last date for submission of the applications online for NCLAT is July 5 and for NCLT is July 19, according to two separate notices issued by the corporate affairs ministry on Tuesday.

Among other requirements for the positions at NCLT and NCLAT, the applicants should be at least 50 years old.

A person should have been a judge of a high court or a judicial member of the NCLT for five years or has a minimum 10 years of experience to be considered for the post of judicial members at the NCLAT.

Those with "proven ability, integrity and standing having special knowledge and professional experience, of not less than 25 years, in law, industrial finance, industrial management or administration, industrial reconstruction, investment, accountancy..." will also be able to apply for the post of technical member at the NCLAT.

Besides, a person should have been a judge of a high court or a district judge for at least 5 years or has a minimum 10 years of experience to be considered for the post of judicial member at the NCLT.

Those who have been practising as a chartered accountant, cost accountant or a company secretary for at least 15 years will be eligible as a technical member.

People with a minimum 15 years of experience as a member of Indian Corporate Law Service or Indian Legal Service and holding the rank of Secretary or Additional Secretary to the central government are eligible to apply, according to the notice.

Also, those who have served for at least 5 years as a presiding officer of a labour court, tribunal or national tribunal constituted under the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, will be eligible as a technical member at the NCLT.

The principal bench of the appellate tribunal NCLAT is in the national capital and another bench is in Chennai.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

