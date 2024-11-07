Business Standard
Home / India News / Worm-infested food kits for landslide survivors spark protest in Kerala

Worm-infested food kits for landslide survivors spark protest in Kerala

The protest began with activists displaying the allegedly contaminated food items and staging a sit-in

Landslide, Wayanad Landslide, Wayanad

Subsequently, on Thursday, DYFI activists staged a sit-in protest, placing the contaminated rice in front of the panchayat office to highlight the issue | File image | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Wayanad (Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Survivors of the landslides in Chooralmala-Mundakai in Wayanad district alleged on Thursday that they were given worm-infested food kits by the Meppadi Gram Panchayat, leading to a violent protest by the DYFI on Thursday.

The Meppadi Panchayat is governed by the Congress-led UDF.

The protest began with activists displaying the allegedly contaminated food items and staging a sit-in.

Tensions escalated around 11:30 am when DYFI workers attempted to force their way into the office of the panchayat president.

However, they were blocked by police officers and panchayat members, leading to clashes.

According to panchayat authorities, five people were injured, including the panchayat president, K. Babu, and four members, who have been admitted to a hospital.

 

Earlier, there were complaints that the food kits distributed by the Meppadi Grama Panchayat to landslide victims contained worm-infested rice, rava, and atta.

More From This Section

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Centre moving ahead with a solid strategy against terrorism: Amit Shah

gavel law cases

Probe into cases related to Hema Committee report progressing well: HC

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan receives death threat; police track suspect to Chhattisgarh

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

LIVE news: Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Kupwara, operation concluded successfully

This has led to incidents of stubble burning, as the farmers burn the paddy residue to sow wheat. Unlike previous years, the number of stubble burning incidents has reduced considerably this year. From the onset of the stubble burning season (widely

Central govt amends rules for stubble burning in Delhi, surrounding areas

Subsequently, on Thursday, DYFI activists staged a sit-in protest, placing the contaminated rice in front of the panchayat office to highlight the issue.

The DYFI workers alleged that they were manhandled by members of the local body governed by the Congress-led UDF. However, UDF members claimed that the protesters attempted to force their way into the panchayat president's office and made casteist remarks against him.

Meanwhile, panchayat authorities stated that they only supplied the food kits donated by the Revenue Department and other charitable organisations.

"We have been supplying the food kits for the past three months without any issues. The alleged kits were supplied by the District Collectorate, and the complaint was made on October 29. We suspect there is a mystery behind this incident, which came to light during the by-poll," said a panchayat member.

According to him, the protesters forced their way into the office while the president was holding a meeting to examine the matter.

The protests are still continuing in front of the office.

The disaster, which struck on July 30, devastated large parts of three villages --Punchirimattam, Chooralmala, and Mundakkai--along with sections of Attamala in Wayanad.

As per the government, the deadly disaster claimed 231 lives, while 47 people are still missing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala: Police raids in Palakkad spark political war ahead of bypoll

Kerala High court

Uttering unpleasant words against woman not insult to modesty: Kerala HC

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala CM writes to railway minister, cites 'safety violations' in jobs

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Priyanka slams BJP for 'politicising' landslide disaster in Wayanad

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala govt to examine controversial WhatsApp group formed for IAS officers

Topics : Kerala landslide Protest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon