Business Standard
Home / India News / Kerala govt to examine controversial WhatsApp group formed for IAS officers

Kerala govt to examine controversial WhatsApp group formed for IAS officers

In the controversial WhatsApp group, officers from various communities were added, and the group was labelled as a Hindu community group

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

TKerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Kerala government will examine the incident involving the controversial formation of a WhatsApp group for Hindu IAS officers, State Industries Minister P Rajeeve said on Monday.

His statement followed a complaint lodged by an IAS officer with the police, alleging that his personal WhatsApp number was hacked and used to create a religious group.

Responding to the controversy, Rajeeve said that the state government would investigate the formation of a group specifically for Hindu IAS officers.

Describing the incident as "serious," he said that community-based divisions are highly concerning.

"The government will look into this matter. There is a general code of conduct for IAS officers, which falls under the Public Administration department. We are currently examining the situation. Let's review and determine what needs to be done," he told reporters in New Delhi on Monday.

 

The controversy arose after an IAS officer lodged a complaint with the police, claiming his personal WhatsApp number had been hacked and used to create a religious group. He submitted a complaint to the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner, requesting an inquiry into the matter.

More From This Section

Narendra Modi, Modi

LIVE news: JMM-led coalition's exit certain in Jharkhand election, says PM Modi

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

Aspiration for return to statehood remains strong among people: J-K LG

SC, Supreme Court

SC relaxes bail condition on Kerala-based journalist Kappan in UAPA case

Bus accident, bus

Bus plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora; 23 dead, 15 injured

Parliament, New Parliament

Waqf Bill: Parliament panel meets today to hear Muslim women group, others

In the controversial WhatsApp group, officers from various communities were added, and the group was labelled as a Hindu community group, a source close to the officer said.

Upon noticing this, the officer immediately filed a complaint and dismantled the group. In his complaint, he stated that he had not added any officers to the group in question. The incident occurred three days ago, sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Suresh Gopi, Suresh, Gopi

Suresh Gopi dares Kerala govt to seek CBI probe into Thrissur Pooram

Earthquake, Taiwan earthquake, building collapse, Taiwan

300 people shifted out of Kerala village after 'explosion-like' sounds

CPI (M), CPI (M) logo

ADM suicide case: Kerala government, police action correct, says CPI(M)

immigration

Visa fraud: Kerala govt forms task force to check illegal recruitment

Junior doctors Protest, Protest, Doctor Protest

News Highlights: Faima calls for shutdown of elective services in hospitals from Monday

Topics : Kerala govt IAS officer IAS officers Kerala

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon