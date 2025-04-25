Friday, April 25, 2025 | 07:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / WR announces 35-hour mega block at Kandivali, train services to be affected

WR announces 35-hour mega block at Kandivali, train services to be affected

The block over the weekend will affect running of suburban and long distance trains, an official said

The mega block is commence at 1 pm on April 26 and end at midnight in the intervening night of April 27 and 28. (Representative Picture)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

Western Railway on Thursday announced a 35-hour mega block on its suburban corridor for regirdering work of a bridge between Kandivali and Borivali.

The block over the weekend will affect running of suburban and long distance trains, an official said. In a release issued this evening, WR said the block was for regirdering work of bridge number 61 on the 5th line, Carshed line and Kandivali Traffic Yard line. "The mega block is commence at 1 pm on April 26 and end at midnight in the intervening night of April 27 and 28," it said. 

  Vineet Abhishek, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, said during the block period, suburban services and Mail/ Express trains running on the 5th line will be operated on fast lines.

 

"Also, a few Mail/ Express trains will be affected while some suburban services will remain cancelled. Around 73 suburban services will remain cancelled due to the block on Saturday, while around 90 suburban services will remain cancelled on Sunday," he said. Two pairs of Express trains will be short terminated and short originated due to the block, as per WR..

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

