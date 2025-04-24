Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 09:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pahalgam attack: Delhi trade associations to observe bandh on Friday

Pahalgam attack: Delhi trade associations to observe bandh on Friday

CAIT has also requested the Delhi Police and administrative authorities to maintain law and order during the bandh and ensure a peaceful environment across all marketplaces

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

Trade associations of Delhi have called for a "complete shutdown" of markets in the national capital on Friday in protest against the terror attack in Pahalgam, CAIT said on Thursday.

"The brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of innocent citizens, has caused deep sorrow and anger among the trading community. As a mark of tribute to the deceased and in strong solidarity with the government, leading trade associations of Delhi have called for a complete shutdown of markets in Delhi on 25 April," CAIT said.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said it fully supports this call and appeals to traders across Delhi to voluntarily keep their establishments closed and observe the bandh peacefully.

 

CAIT has also requested the Delhi Police and administrative authorities to maintain law and order during the bandh and ensure a peaceful environment across all marketplaces.

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

