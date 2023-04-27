close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Wrestlers protesting on streets tarnishing India's image: IOA Prez PT Usha

The IOA and the government had managed to placate the wrestlers with assurances to probe their allegations against Sharan and the WFI after the protest first broke out in January

Press Trust of India New Delhi
PT Usha

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 5:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Coming down heavily on the aggrieved wrestlers, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha on Thursday said the grapplers protesting on the streets amounts to indiscipline and is tarnishing the country's image.

Decorated wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi malik are the three central characters in the renewed protests against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation by the grapplers.

"Wrestlers staging protest on streets amounts to indiscipline. It is tarnishing the image of India," Usha told reporters after IOA's Executive Committee meeting.

The IOA also instituted a three-member adhoc panel, including former shooter Suma Shirur, Wushu Association of India chief Bhupendra Singh Bajwa and headed by a yet-to-be-named retired high court judge, to run the affairs of the WFI until a new body is elected.

The IOA and the government had managed to placate the wrestlers with assurances to probe their allegations against Sharan and the WFI after the protest first broke out in January.

Also Read

Deeply concerned, disturbed by wrestling fiasco: IOA chief P T Usha

Legendary sprinter P T Usha becomes first woman president of IOA

Wrestlers back to protest at Jantar Mantar: Everything you need to know

PT Usha set to be elected as IOA chief; first woman occupant of top job

P T Usha throws her hat into IOA ring, to fight for president's post

States clear hurdles in path of project listed for review under PRAGATI: PM

Embassy REIT CEO Vikaash Khdloya resigns, Aravind Maiya to become new CEO

Need to check tax evasion, illicit fund flows by developing nations: OECD

Operation Kaveri: Kwatra explains modus operandi adopted by India in Sudan

Kharge likens Modi to 'poisonous' snake in an election rally, BJP hits out

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Wrestling IOA protests

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 6:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Tata Group-owned Air India to hire over 1,000 pilots, to expand its fleet

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Smartphone shipments in March quarter fall 19% to hit record low: Report

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Domino's Pizza beats quarterly sales estimate on price hikes, steady demand

Dominos
2 min read

Embassy REIT clocks 11% growth in net income, declares Rs 2,058 cr dividend

Embassy Reit delivers returns of more than 20% since market debut
2 min read

US economic growth likely slowed in January-March quarter: FactSet report

economy, export, transport, trade
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Power Ministry asks states to withdraw any tax on generation of electricity

electricity, power grid
3 min read

Cabinet approves National Medical Devices Policy 2023: Mansukh Mandaviya

mandaviya, Mansukh mandaviya
2 min read

Ayurveda practitioners not entitled to same pay as MBBS doctors, says SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Kochi Water Metro ferries over 6,500 passengers on first day of service

Kochi Water Metro
2 min read

India among the top four countries that asked Twitter to remove content

Twitter
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon