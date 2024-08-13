'Wrong to expect democracy from LG': Manish Sisodia on flag hoisting row

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday took a dig at the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena, saying it would be “wrong to expect democracy or adherence to the Constitution from the LG.”

"The CM or the minister of an elected government should hoist the flag…I don't see an issue with this…but it would be wrong to expect democracy from the LG and his chief… We can only expect dictatorship from them…," the former Delhi deputy CM said, while speaking about the ongoing tussle between the AAP-led government and LG linked to the Independence Day flag hoisting ceremony.

A controversy was triggered last week after jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed LG Saxena that AAP Minister Atishi will hoist the national flag during Delhi government’s Independence Day programme on August 15.







Tihar Jail did not dispatch CM’s letter to Delhi LG

However, the LG office has mentioned that no such official communication was conveyed to it by the CM. On this, it has been found that the Tihar Jail, where Kejriwal is lodged, did not send the letter to the addressee as it was “an abuse of privileges” granted to the Delhi CM under the Delhi Prison Rules.

Delhi official says Kejriwal’s order is legally invalid

On Tuesday, General Administration Department (GAD) Minister Gopal Rai directed his department to make arrangements for AAP minister Atishi to unfurl the national flag. However, GAD additional chief secretary Navin Kumar Chaudhary informed that the CM is not authorised to take this action.

Chaudhary said that the CM’s direction is “legally invalid and cannot be acted upon”.

The Delhi government’s Independence Day event is set to be held at the Chhatrasal Stadium venue. However, due to Kejriwal’s absence, the matter has been communicated to the “higher authority”, Chaudhary said.

The Delhi CM has remained in the judicial custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate since March 21 for his alleged role in the case linked to the now-scrapped 2021-2022 Delhi liquor policy. Sisodia, who was also lodged in jail in the same case since February 2023, was released last week.