Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya Ram temple site, inspect work: Officials

Ramesh Das, a 'pujari' at the ancient Hanumangarhi temple said, "We have received information that he will be coming to our temple to pay obeisance to Hanumanji"

Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India Ayodhya
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 12:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is slated to visit Ayodhya on Thursday to take stock of preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the temple town on December 30, officials said.
There has been a delay due to dense fog wrapping the city since early morning but he is expected to arrive soon, they said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
After arriving, he will first visit the Hanumangarhi temple and pay obeisance to Lord Hanuman. Following this, he will have a "darshan" of Ram Lalla and then inspect the ongoing construction work of the Ram temple, a senior official told PTI.
Ramesh Das, a 'pujari' at the ancient Hanumangarhi temple said, "We have received information that he will be coming to our temple to pay obeisance to Hanumanji".
Any dignitary, customarily, after arriving in the city first visits the Hanumangarhi temple, abode of the residing deity of Ayodhya, he said.
Sources said that the chief minister may also inspect the newly built airport of Ayodhya.
However, there is no official word on it yet.
Prime Minister Modi will visit the temple town on December 30 to inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and the airport. He will also address a rally, officials had said earlier.
The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple will be held on January 22 and it will be attended by the prime minister.
A ceremonial gateway to the Ramjanmabhoomi temple site has been erected in front of the Birla Dharmshala and workers are giving finishing touches to it. The gateway is located near Hanumangarhi temple and leads to the site of the upcoming temple.
Heavy security has been deployed around the Hanumangarhi temple and roads leading to the temple complex construction site.
A massive crowd is expected to descend in Ayodhya close to the consecration ceremony, and the city is getting decked up for the big day.

Also Read

Ram temple: Lord Ram's childlike idol to be installed in sanctum sanctorum

Ram Mandir Trust invites PM Modi for idol consecration in January

In a first, UP CM Yogi Adityanath to chair cabinet meet in Ayodhya today

Beautify Ayodhya, ensure state-of-the-art facilities: UP CM to officials

Ayodhya Ram Temple: Idol depicting Lord Ram's child form near completion

I-T dept leverages tech to scrutinise tax returns, recovers Rs 36,000 cr

Large posters depicting Ram temple, new airport come up in Ayodhya

Six Covid deaths, 692 new cases in 24 hrs, active caseload at 4,097

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi named in ED's PMLA case charge sheet

PM Modi, Stalin condole death of DMDK chief and actor Vijayakanth

A set of imposing sun-themed columns -- 'Surya Stambhs' -- have been installed along a prominent street in the city.
Most of the Ram temple compound here will be a green area with hundreds of trees and the complex itself will be "atmanirbhar", the temple's trust had said on Tuesday, underlining features like its own sewage and water treatment plants, a fire brigade post and a dedicated power line.
About 70 per cent of the 70-acre complex will be a green area, Ram temple trust general secretary Champat Rai told reporters here.
"The green area includes portions which are very dense, and in some segments of it, even sunlight hardly filters through," he said. About 600 existing trees are preserved in the green belt.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Ayodhya case Narendra Modi Ayodhya Ram temple

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1UP Police Recruitment 2023Gold Silver Price TodayList Of Cancelled TrainsIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon