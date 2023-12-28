Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Large posters depicting Ram temple, new airport come up in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new airport and the redeveloped railway station on December 30. He is also slated to hold a roadshow from the airport to the station

The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Press Trust of India Ayodhya (UP)
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 12:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Large posters bearing images of the upcoming Ram temple and the new airport and a message that hails Ayodhya as a city of "Maryada, Dharm and Sanskriti" have been put up in the temple town in Uttar Pradesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new airport and the redeveloped railway station on December 30. He is also slated to hold a roadshow from the airport to the station.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
A large number of security personnel were deployed at the premises of the new wing of the Ayodhya railway station on Wednesday as workers carried on with civil work.
A grand Ram temple is currently under construction in Ayodhya, with the consecration ceremony to be held on January 22, which will be attended by the prime minister.
Huge posters were put up in front of the new building of the station and along the Station Road.
The poster mounted near the porch of the new building of the station carries an image of the upcoming Ram temple and a message in Hindi, welcoming dignitaries and other people to Ayodhya.
"Hearty welcome and greetings to all seers, honourable dignitaries, devotees, tourists and citizens arriving in Awadhpuri, city of 'maryada' (honour), 'dharm' (religion) and 'sanskriti'," reads the message attributed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
After dark when the old and new buildings of the railway station were illuminated in dazzling hue of pink, many passengers, security personnel and others were seen taking pictures of the new structure and the large posters.
These posters carries footnote that says Uttar Pradesh's Information and Public Relations Department.
A few metres away from the station, another huge poster has been put up bearing the image of the new airport of Ayodhya and the same greeting message.
The airport also carries a traditional look with the design of its facade drawing inspiration from temple architecture.
Along the Station Road, another poster has been put up bearing the aerial view of a Deepotsav that takes place in Ayodhya's Ram ki Paidi at Saryu ghat.

Also Read

MP to welcome devotees travelling to Ayodhya for Ram temple consecration

Beautify Ayodhya, ensure state-of-the-art facilities: UP CM to officials

88 ambassadors from 54 countries came to witness Deepotsav in Ayodhya: Yogi

Ram Mandir Trust invites PM Modi for idol consecration in January

Ram temple: Lord Ram's childlike idol to be installed in sanctum sanctorum

Six Covid deaths, 692 new cases in 24 hrs, active caseload at 4,097

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi named in ED's PMLA case charge sheet

PM Modi, Stalin condole death of DMDK chief and actor Vijayakanth

Trains, flights delayed in Delhi as dense fog prevails across North India

HM Amit Shah pays tribute to Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary

The redeveloped Ayodhya railway station is a state-of-the-art infrastructure having modern "airport-like facilities", while its facade is inspired from the traditional temple architecture.
A massive crowd is expected to descend in Ayodhya close to the consecration ceremony and the city is getting decked up for the big day.
A set of imposing sun-themed columns -- 'Surya Stambhs' -- are being installed along a prominent street in the holy city.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ram temple Ayodhya airport Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1UP Police Recruitment 2023Gold Silver Price TodayList Of Cancelled TrainsIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon