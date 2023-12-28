PM Modi, Stalin condole death of DMDK chief and actor Vijayakanth

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday expressed his condolences over the death of DMDK chief and actor Vijayakanth.

Calling it a tragedy for Tamil Nadu and the film industry, CM Stalin said that the news of the DMDK chief's death brought "shock and pain".

Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai aged 71 after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier in the day.



"Extremely saddened by the passing away of Thiru Vijayakanth Ji. A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions," PM Modi posted from his official handle on X.

"The news of the demise of dear friend and National Progressive Dravidian Association President, Captain Vijayakanth has caused great shock and pain," CM Stalin said in a statement issued from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

CM Stalin has reached Vijayakanth's residence in Chennai to pay him last respects.

"The demise of my dear friend Vijayakanth, fondly known by the Tamil people as Captain, is a tragedy for Tamil Nadu and the film industry. In this very sad situation, I express my condolences to Captain Vijayakanth's family, including his sister Premalatha Vijayakanth, the volunteers of the National Progressive Dravidian Association, the film industry and the fans," the statement read.

CM Stalin announced full state honours for DMDK founder-leader Vijayakanth's funeral.

As a mark of homage, the government will accord full state honours for Vijayakanth's funeral, Stalin announced.

The DMDK founder's death is a huge loss for Tamil Nadu and the world of cinema, the Chief Minister said and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members and party workers.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also extended his condolences to the DMDK chief and said, "Deeply saddened by the demise of DMDK founder, Thiru Vijayakanth ji."

"His contributions to cinema and politics have left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans during this difficult time," he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Vijayakanth and called him the 'legend of Tamil film world'.

Also condoling the demise of the DMDK chief, the BJP's Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai posted earlier in the day, "Captain Vijayakanth's demise is a loss for Tamil Nadu and the Tamil people. Though he is no longer with us, his name and legacy will live on in our hearts and minds."

Widely known as 'Captain', Vijayakanth's life is marked by a successful career in the Tamil film industry.

He founded Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazgam in 2005.

Vijayakanth served as the leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly from 2011-2016.

He served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly twice, representing the Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam constituencies.