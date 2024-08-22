SC flags delays in police investigation in Kolkata rape-murder case

The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the sequence and timing of legal formalities conducted by the Kolkata Police, terming the delay in registering an FIR of unnatural death in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital as ‘extremely disturbing.’

Taking suo motu cognisance of the case, a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud heard the matter after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the West Bengal government submitted their status reports on the case. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Appearing on behalf of the CBI, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta alleged that the crime scene was altered before the CBI entered the probe on the fifth day after the incident.

He alleged that the authorities told the parents it was suicide, but later, it was classified as an unnatural death. Mehta also said that senior doctors at the R G Kar Hospital, as well as the victim’s colleagues, had asked for videography, which indicated that they suspected a cover-up.

“The (victim's) father insists on the registration of an FIR. The hospital does not register the FIR. The father insisted and got the FIR registered. The FIR is lodged after the cremation. This is an attempt to cover up. We entered the probe on day five; everything was altered by then,” Mehta said.

He said the first FIR in the incident was filed only after the victim's cremation at 11:45 pm.

Questioning the sequence and timing of the legal formalities conducted by the Kolkata police, the court said it is very surprising that the post-mortem was conducted between 6:10 pm and 7:10 pm on August 9, even before the case of unnatural death was registered.

It directed the Kolkata Police officer who registered the first entry about the incident to appear in the next hearing and disclose the time of the entry. The next hearing is scheduled for September 5.

The bench also issued a slew of directions on the safety of doctors, norms for protests, the rights of protesters, as well as the West Bengal government.

The bench ordered that peaceful protests over the incident shall not be disturbed or disrupted by the West Bengal government. The court, however, clarified that it has not injuncted the state government from exercising such lawful powers.

“When we say peaceful protesters will not be disturbed, we also mean proper protocol will be followed,” the apex court said.

The bench directed the union health secretary to launch a portal where stakeholders can submit suggestions to the National Task Force (NTF) on the safety of doctors.

The bench also asked the newly formed NTF to take note of the suggestions from all stakeholders while formulating a national protocol for the safety of healthcare professionals, including the associations representing resident doctors.

It also directed the union health secretary to engage with the chief secretaries of all states and the Directors General of Police (DGP) to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals willing to return to work. The court ordered that the meeting be held within one week and that states shall take remedial measures within two weeks.

AIIMS, RML doctors call off 11-day strike after SC appeal

Resident Doctors’ Associations (RDAs) from Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Thursday announced they would call off their 11-day strike following an appeal from the Supreme Court.

The apex court had appealed to all protesting doctors to return to work, directing state governments to not take any coercive steps or adverse action against the doctors.

“We will continue our struggle through symbolic protest after duty hours till justice is served and safety guidelines are implemented,” AIIMS RDA said in a media statement.

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), another body representing doctors, also announced its decision to call off the strike, citing positive directions from the CJI. “We welcome the acceptance of our prayers for interim protections and the necessary steps to enhance security in hospitals,” the body stated.