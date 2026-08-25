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Home / Industry / Agriculture / Agri varsities should focus on student employability, job data: Chouhan

Agri varsities should focus on student employability, job data: Chouhan

MoS says over 2.5 million students passed out of agricultural universities in the last 10 years; but 0.8 million did not get employed

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare of India

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare of India

Shubham Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 8:17 PM IST

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Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that agricultural universities and colleges should focus on ensuring the employability of their students and also regulating new private agricultural universities.
 
His comments came while addressing the 36th Annual Conference of Vice Chancellors of Agricultural Universities. Data shared at the conference showed that around 2.5 million students passed out of agricultural universities in the last 10 years, but around 0.8 million did not get employed and 1.7 million were employed.
 
“That's why every university should have a clear figure on the students who passed and where they went…if they keep on searching for jobs, the education is wasted,” Chouhan said.
   
The conference was attended by the vice chancellors of agricultural universities, along with senior officials from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and others.
 
Speaking at the conference earlier, Ramnath Thakur, Minister of State for Agriculture, said that while 2.5 million students passed out of agricultural universities in the last 10 years, only around 0.8 million could find tangible employment.

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On private agricultural universities, Chouhan said that “nowadays many private (agricultural universities) are also coming up. There has to be some regulation (as) anyone who wishes, starts giving agricultural education and making money.”
 
The vice chancellors from across the country urged the minister to strengthen Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), while emphasising the need for enhanced funding. Attendees mentioned the need to establish the country's first college for natural farming and block-level integrated farming units with sufficient subsidies.
 
KVKs function under ICAR to link agricultural research to farmers at the district level nationwide.
 
Mangi Lal Jat, Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education, and Director General, ICAR, mentioned that the accreditation process for agricultural students is undergoing revision, along with efforts to mainstream equivalence.
 
On the recent spike in onion prices, Chouhan said that the need of the hour is to bring down the gap between the price paid to farmers and that paid by consumers.
 
“We had to procure onion under MIS so that it is not sold at Rs 6-7 …so that they are sold at 15 or 20 rupees. But now when onion is not with farmers the rates have spiked,” Chouhan said.

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Topics : Shivraj Singh Chouhan agricultural Universities

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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 8:06 PM IST