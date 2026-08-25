Govt moves to ban widely used plant protection chemical, Carbosulfan

The central government has proposed a ban on widely used plant protection chemical carbosulfan over its alleged toxic effects on human and animal health and the absence of any known antidote in the event of accidental poisoning.

According to an official notification issued a few days ago, the Ministry of Agriculture had constituted a high-level panel of experts on January 14, 2026, to examine the continued use of carbosulfan insecticide registered in India.

The committee, after a detailed examination, submitted its report to the central government on June 12, 2026, recommending a complete prohibition of carbosulfan in India, including an immediate ban on its manufacture, import, transport, distribution, sale and use under the Insecticides Act, 1968.

“Carbosulfan is an intrinsically highly hazardous carbamate insecticide which is rapidly metabolised to carbofuran, a highly toxic metabolite responsible for severe cholinesterase inhibition and acute systemic toxicity; significant toxicity of Carbosulfan to birds, pollinators, aquatic organisms and other non-target species, together with international regulatory actions restricting or prohibiting its use in several countries; also noticed that although atropine and other supportive measures are available for symptomatic management, no specific antidote exists to reverse the toxic effects of Carbosulfan; continued use of Carbosulfan is likely to pose significant hazards to public health and the environments,” the panel noted, according to the official notification.

Following the recommendations of the expert panel, the central government has moved ahead with the proposal to ban the use of carbosulfan.

Carbosulfan is widely used across substantial acreage under rice, cotton, chilli, brinjal and cumin cultivation.

Industry estimates suggest the domestic market for carbosulfan-based products in India is worth approximately ₹250-400 crore annually across technical and formulation sales.

The draft order proposing the ban will remain open for public comments and suggestions for 30 days from the date the draft notification is made available to the public, after which the prohibition could come into effect.

Industry raises concerns over proposed ban

Reacting to the development, the plant protection industry said carbosulfan had remained an important insecticide for Indian agriculture because of its effectiveness against a wide spectrum of economically damaging pests and its role in supporting affordable crop protection for farmers.

“At a time when India is facing increasing pest pressure, resistance development, and a shrinking crop protection portfolio, the proposed ban on Carbosulfan raises significant scientific, agronomic, and economic concerns,” a senior industry official said.

The official said carbosulfan belongs to the carbamate group of insecticides and acts primarily through contact and systemic action by inhibiting acetylcholinesterase activity in target insects, thereby disrupting their nervous system.

“Due to its broad-spectrum efficacy and quick action, it has become an important tool for managing sucking pests, stem borers, leaf feeders, and soil pests in several crops,” the official said.

In India, carbosulfan is commercially available in formulations such as carbosulfan 25 per cent EC and seed-treatment formulations, which are extensively used in rice and cotton cultivation, the official added.

Its recommended usage generally ranges between approximately 400-800 ml per acre depending on crop, pest incidence and formulation type, making it an effective and economical pest-management option for farmers, the official said.

Carbosulfan is classified under WHO Toxicity Category II, a category shared by many pesticides that continue to be registered and used globally under regulated conditions, according to the industry official.

The official also said several scientific studies had shown that carbosulfan was not carcinogenic, mutagenic, teratogenic, a reproductive toxin or an endocrine disruptor.

“The molecule also degrades rapidly in the environment, with a half-life of approximately 7–10 days in soil and water, and does not significantly bio-accumulate. When used according to approved label directions, environmental and human exposure risks remain within acceptable limits,” the official said.

He said that under Indian agricultural conditions, carbosulfan had proved highly effective against several serious pests in major crops.

Current registrations granted by the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee include the use of carbosulfan in rice for gall midge, stem borer, leaf folder, white-backed plant hopper (WBPH), brown plant hopper (BPH) and green leaf hopper (GLH); in cotton for aphids and thrips; in cumin and chilli for sucking pests; and in brinjal for shoot and fruit borer.

“It is also used as a seed treatment in cotton. In recent years, carbosulfan has emerged as one of the important tools for managing gall midge outbreaks in southern and eastern rice-growing regions, where farmers have limited alternatives. Additional label expansions, including uses in nematode management, are also under regulatory appraisal,” the official said.

He said carbosulfan also played an important role in insect resistance-management programmes by providing an alternative mode of action and reducing overdependence on a few newer chemistries.

The industry official said carbosulfan economically supports thousands of farmers through affordable pest-control solutions.

“Insecticides themselves account for nearly 41–55 per cent of the Indian crop protection market, highlighting the critical importance of effective insect management tools for Indian agriculture,” the official said.

The carbosulfan molecule also supports a significant domestic agrochemical ecosystem.

India has a large number of registered formulators and technical manufacturers involved in carbosulfan manufacturing and marketing. It is estimated that more than 30-50 companies are associated directly or indirectly with carbosulfan technical manufacturing, formulation, repacking, distribution and marketing activities.

The Indian agrochemical sector itself is highly fragmented, with thousands of formulation units and more than 65,000 entities operating across the pesticide value chain, including a large number of MSMEs, distributors, retailers and ancillary industries that depend on such products for business sustainability and rural employment.

“India already has access to a limited number of registered pesticide molecules compared to several developed countries. Further reduction in available chemistry could expose Indian agriculture to greater pest risks, resistance challenges, and yield losses. A balanced, science-based regulatory approach focusing on safe and responsible use, rather than an outright ban, would therefore better support farmer interests, food security, and sustainable agriculture in India,” the industry official said. "Carbosulfan supports pest management across nearly 32 lakh acres cultivation land and represents an estimated ₹400 crore domestic market. Its ban would increase farmers’ pest-control costs, particularly where alternatives are limited, while raising the risk of pest resistance and crop losses. The move could also impact the wider domestic agrochemical value chain. ACFI would urge the government to examine the product from scientific point of view and revoke the banning," Dr Kalyan Goswami, Director General of Agro Chem Federation of India (ACFI) said.