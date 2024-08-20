Arhar, maize, groundnut, soybean, sugarcane acreage top their normal levels

The acreage under arhar, maize, groundnut, soybean, and sugarcane exceeded the average of the last five years, or the normal area, till the week ended August 16 as sowing of kharif crops neared their end in most parts of the country. The rise in acreage in main pulses (arhar) and oilseeds (groundnut and soybean) should ensure a good harvest provided weather remains suitable over the next few weeks, say experts. A good pulses and oilseed harvest will help the government keep the inflation under check in the months to come.