Arhar, maize, groundnut, soybean, sugarcane acreage top their normal levels

Easing maize supply woes would also benefit user industries like poultry feed, starch, and ethanol

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 11:06 PM IST

The acreage under arhar, maize, groundnut, soybean, and sugarcane exceeded the average of the last five years, or the normal area, till the week ended August 16 as sowing of kharif crops neared their end in most parts of the country. The rise in acreage in main pulses (arhar) and oilseeds (groundnut and soybean) should ensure a good harvest provided weather remains suitable over the next few weeks, say experts. A good pulses and oilseed harvest will help the government keep the inflation under check in the months to come. 
Topics : Maize Sugarcane Agriculture pulses

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 11:05 PM IST

