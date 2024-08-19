Business Standard
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Can maize maintain its newfound supremacy in ethanol production?

Can maize maintain its newfound supremacy in ethanol production?

Some reports say the maize-based industry has demanded immediate imports of 5 million tonnes of duty-free imports to tide over the supply crunch

The rising demand for maize and broken grains from the ethanol players has put competing sectors such as poultry and feedstock under stress, as they are already feeling the pinch of a price rise due to the demand jump.
Premium

Representative Picture

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 10:35 PM IST
Though grains have overtaken sugarcane as the primary feedstock in making ethanol in the 2023-24 supply year, whether they will continue to be so depends on whether India's average yield of crops such as maize rises quickly. The rising demand for maize and broken grains from the ethanol players has put competing sectors such as poultry and feedstock under stress, as they are already feeling the pinch of a price rise due to the demand jump.

Some reports say the maize-based industry has demanded immediate imports of 5 million tonnes of duty-free imports to tide over the supply

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon