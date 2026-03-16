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Govt hikes arthiyas commission by 10% for Punjab, Haryana wheat procurement

An official statement today announced that the increased rates will apply starting with the forthcoming Rabi marketing season of 2026-27

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Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 11:28 PM IST

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Ahead of the wheat procurement season, the Central government has raised the commission rates payable to ‘arthiyas’ (commission agents) in Punjab and Haryana by 10.32 per cent, from Rs 46 per quintal to Rs 50.75 per quintal, while the same has been done for Rajasthan from Rs 41.40 per quintal to Rs 45.67 per quintal.
 
An official statement today announced that the increased rates will apply starting with the forthcoming Rabi marketing season of 2026-27. For paddy procurement, the commission payable to arthiyas has also been raised by 10.32 per cent from Rs 45.88 per quintal to Rs 50.61 per quintal.
   
For procurement done through cooperative societies, too, the commission payable has been raised from Rs 27 per quintal to Rs 29.79 per quintal for wheat and from Rs 32 per quintal to Rs 35.30 per quintal for paddy, also from the coming season.
 
The official statement said that as per the procurement framework for the central pool, commission is paid to arthiyas, cooperative societies, sub-agents and other intermediaries that facilitate procurement operations by aggregating produce from farmers and supplying it to government agencies.
 
These entities play a key role in the procurement ecosystem by assisting with aggregation, logistics and coordination during procurement operations. Higher commission rates have a direct bearing on the food subsidy as they add to the economic cost of procurement of wheat and rice.

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The decision follows requests from several state governments seeking an upward revision in the commission structure. The official statement said in cases where procurement is carried out at modern silos, the commission payable will be 50 per cent of the rate applicable in mandis, in line with the existing policy framework.
 
Officials said the revision is aimed at ensuring the continued efficiency of the government’s procurement system and providing adequate support to agencies involved in procurement operations.
 
In 2026-27, the Central government has fixed a target of procuring 30.3 million tonnes of wheat, which is almost at the same level as 2025-26 at 29.9 million tonnes.
 
The government undertakes large-scale procurement of wheat and paddy every year at the minimum support price (MSP) to maintain buffer stocks and supply grain under the public distribution system and other welfare schemes. Intermediaries such as arthiyas and cooperative societies remain integral to this process, particularly in major procurement states such as Punjab and Haryana.

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 11:18 PM IST

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