China's crackdown barely dents India's speciality fertiliser imports

China's crackdown barely dents India's speciality fertiliser imports

Between January and October 2024 and 2025, data show that speciality fertiliser imports from China dropped by just 5.2 per cent

Despite China's export curbs, India's import of water soluble fertilisers has remained steady, helped by rerouting and diversification to other global suppliers.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

China’s crackdown on exports of water soluble fertilisers (WSFs), also called speciality fertilisers, was expected to lead to a massive drop in imports as the country accounted for more than half of the supplies, but recent data show that the impact of the curbs has been rather subdued.
 
China has been intermittently imposing special checks and curbs on speciality fertiliser exports to India over the past few years, which became somewhat acute from around October 2024. 
Data show that between January and October in 2025, India imported close to 180,264 tonnes of WSFs from China, which during the corresponding period
