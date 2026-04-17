Datanomics: Met accuracy improves; farm GVA shifts slightly from crops
Improving monsoon forecasts and a gradual shift from crops to livestock are reducing agriculture's direct impact on India's overall economic growth
Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
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Even as the India Meteorological Department has forecast a sub-normal monsoon this year, the economic impact may be limited. The met’s forecast accuracy has improved, and the farm sector’s impact on overall growth has fallen, due to a shift from monsoon-dependent crops to resilient segments.