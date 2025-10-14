Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 08:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Fixing oilseeds MSP with oil content could trim India's bulging import bill

The CACP said that the Indian Council of Agricultural Research has developed several high oil content varieties and management practices to boost oil yield in mustard and safflower

(Photo: Shutterstock.com)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Earlier this month, the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), the Centre’s main body that fixes the Minimum Support Price (MSP), in one of its non-price recommendations for the 2026-27 rabi marketing season, suggested linking the MSP of oilseeds like rapeseed and safflower to their oil content. The move aims to encourage production of oilseeds with higher oil content and ensure better returns for farmers.
 
The CACP noted that the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has developed several high oil content varieties and management practices to boost oil yield in mustard and safflower.
 
However, farmers currently have little
