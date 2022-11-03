Gender wealth gap largest in India in APAC: WTW Gender Wealth Equity report

According to the 2022 WTW Global Wealth Equity report, Women, on average, are expected to reach retirement with just 74% of the wealth accumulated by men. The three key findings of the report states that;

The average global Wealth Equity Index across the 39 markets included in the analysis is 0.74.

Primary drivers contributing to gender-based wealth disparity include pay gaps and delayed career trajectories.

Women in senior and leadership positions have the largest gaps in accumulated wealth.

A newly released report by advisory, broking and solutions company WTW states that Asia Pacific has one of the lower global wealth gaps on average for wealth equity. In the region, women are expected to accumulate just over three-quarters or 76% of men’s wealth levels, which is two points above the global average.

According to the report, in APAC, the gender wealth gap is the largest in India at 64%. The study highlights that a major contributing factor for this can be the significant gender pay gaps in the country, which is more than the global average, particularly for professional and technical roles. Anther important factor that impacts this figure is that opportunities for women in leadership positions are limited, with only 3% of women in the workforce at senior positions.

Along with the above factors, women also tend to assume childcare responsibilities at a young age, further adding to financial burdens, which they might not be able to bear alone. Also, long-term financial decisions generally rest with men and financial literacy for working women tends to be lower in the country which further aggravates the situation.

The report highlights that across the 12 markets in the region, the gender wealth gaps ranges from 64% in India to 90% in South Korea.

The study shows that overall, the gender wealth gap at retirement increases with seniority. At the global level, women in senior expert and leadership roles were found to have less than two-thirds or just 62% of the accumulated wealth of their male counterparts at the time of retirement. A substantial gap of 69% was found at the mid-level professional and technical roles, but it narrowed considerably to 89% for frontline operational roles.

According to the report, a total of six markets included in the analysis have a higher wealth index at retirement for women compared to the global average, and among them are (78%), Japan (82%), Philippines (79%) and Singapore (79%).

“The results from our global analysis are startling. It shows that there is a gender wealth gap consistently across the 39 countries that we studied. The primary drivers contributing to gender-based wealth disparity include gender pay gaps and delayed career trajectories. Additionally, gaps in financial literacy and family caregiving responsibilities outside the workplace influence women’s participation in paid employment and therefore their ability to build wealth,” Manjit Basi, Senior Director, Integrated & Global Solutions, WTW, said in a release.

“Given the variety of cultures, traditions and differences in the relative prosperity and social equality across the region, it’s unsurprising that the results are mixed. However, wealth equity for women in senior expert and leadership roles remains a particular challenge for Asia. It’s imperative that activities around gender diversity, equity and inclusion broaden to look at economic wealth at the end of women’s working careers. Pay is a fundamental factor that underlies the gender wealth gap and while addressing the will partially close the wealth gap, it won’t eliminate it entirely.” Clare Muhiudeen, Head of Asia, WTW, said

The study also shows that there has been an increasing focus on reversing the trend of gender discrimination through the recent environmental, social and governance (ESG) awakening. Along with this, corporate efforts to further diversity, equity and inclusion have helped narrow the and underrepresentation of women in board and leadership roles.

" There has been an increasing focus on eliminating gender discrimination through the recent environmental, social and governance (ESG) awakening and corporate efforts to further diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). While these forces have helped narrow the and underrepresentation of women in board and leadership roles, our Global Gender Wealth Equity Report found widely varying gaps in women’s accumulated wealth at retirement by market compared to men." the report read.

The report follows a collaboration between the (WEF) and WTW earlier this year which released initial insights into the wealth gap in its Global report.